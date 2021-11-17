New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees to be featured at halftime during Thanksgiving contest vs. Bills

Brees will be broadcasting the game alongside Mike Tirico for NBC, and at halftime, the team, fans and the city will have the opportunity to thank Drew and his family for everything they have given to our community- on and off the field- in their 15 years with the team.

"Drew Brees will always be considered one of the greatest Saints in the history of the organization" said Saints owner Gayle Benson. "While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor, Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way- on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football. We were blessed to have Drew as a member of our team for 15 years. The record-breaking impact he had on the field is legendary, as is the impact he, Brittany and the Brees family continue to have on our community."