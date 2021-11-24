New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan closing in on 100 sacks

"For one, I think there's kind of a universal truth of, the best pass rushers are guys that can beat you in multiple ways," said Strief, who played 158 games with 94 starts for New Orleans. "The guys that can only rush you with speed, there's ways to take that away. The guys that can only rush you with power, you can take that away.

"But it's hard when a guy can beat you in multiple ways and Cam, I've always considered to be a power player first, but man, there's a lot of real finesse to his game. He's incredible at kind of taking his chest away. He's just a guy that's hard to get your hands on. And when you're playing someone that can also drive you all the way into the quarterback, and you're not getting your hands on him to begin with, it kind of creates all kinds of challenges. So that's the first thing, and I think that's kind of universal with all good pass rushers, is the ability to beat you in multiple ways.

"And the second thing – I think this has really kind of been the hallmark of his career and is what has really separated him from a lot of others – the guy has a motor that is really second to none. I think that's probably an overused kind of description of a guy. He has a motor, right? Most guys play hard, and most guys don't quit on plays, and most guys aren't lazy.

"But Cam has the ability to rush with the same energy on the 60th snap as he does on the first. And that is really unusual. That is something that there are not many people that can do that. Cam's always been that way. And it's that way in practice, it's that way in games. He just wears people out, I think.