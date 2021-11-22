New Orleans Saints flip page quickly, prepare for Thanksgiving night game against Buffalo

That said, Payton said he didn't expect the Bills, who absorbed a 41-15 home loss to the Colts on Sunday, to change what they fundamentally do on offense. Buffalo runs for 118.8 yards per game, and passes for 272.9 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 2,811 yards and 21 touchdowns, with eight interceptions.

"I think Buffalo is a real good football team that has played really good opponents this year and has confidence in what they do," Payton said. "They're coming off a tough loss just like we are, but I don't see their style of play or what they want to do offensively or defensively changing.

"I think that (Bills coach) Sean (McDermott) has done a great job there, they've had success and they've got a very talented quarterback that they're going to put him in the best chances to be successful. I don't see them changing what they're doing offensively based on the Eagles game (Sunday)."