New Orleans Saints flip page quickly, prepare for Thanksgiving night game against Buffalo

Saints will be playing third Thanksgiving game in four years

Nov 22, 2021 at 12:24 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

If the analysis of Sunday's 40-29 loss to Philadelphia wasn't the full-bodied probing that normally occurs for the New Orleans Saints, that's understandable.

The Saints (5-5) had to move on, rapidly, to begin preparation for a Thanksgiving night appointment against Buffalo (6-4) in the Caesars Superdome.

"We went through it real quick," Coach Sean Payton said Monday morning. "Obviously, we didn't do enough in any of the three phases to win a game like that on the road. Turnovers on offense are killer plays. Defensively, we still struggled just with their zone-read, particularly as the game wore on. That was frustrating. Those are the obvious."

The Eagles ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries against New Orleans, which entered the game with the league's top-ranked run defense (72.9 yards per game allowed before Sunday).

That said, Payton said he didn't expect the Bills, who absorbed a 41-15 home loss to the Colts on Sunday, to change what they fundamentally do on offense. Buffalo runs for 118.8 yards per game, and passes for 272.9 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 2,811 yards and 21 touchdowns, with eight interceptions.

"I think Buffalo is a real good football team that has played really good opponents this year and has confidence in what they do," Payton said. "They're coming off a tough loss just like we are, but I don't see their style of play or what they want to do offensively or defensively changing.

"I think that (Bills coach) Sean (McDermott) has done a great job there, they've had success and they've got a very talented quarterback that they're going to put him in the best chances to be successful. I don't see them changing what they're doing offensively based on the Eagles game (Sunday)."

The Saints will be making their third Thanksgiving night appearance in four years. In 2018-19, New Orleans played Atlanta in the Superdome (31-17 Saints victory) and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (28-18 Saints victory), respectively.

