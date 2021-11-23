Saints vs Bills Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 12

SAINTS-BILLS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen competed for a roster spot in training camp with the Bills in 1996.

Buffalo Running Backs Coach Kelly Skipper served on Allen's staff when he was head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14.

Bills RB Taiwan Jones played for Allen in Oakland from 2012-14.

Saints CB ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ and Jones were teammates in Houston in 2019.

New Orleans WR ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ was on both the Buffalo active roster and practice squad during their 2020 postseason.

Buffalo LB A.J. Klein played for New Orleans from 2017-19.

Saints QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ was a teammate of Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders both in New Orleans in the final two months of the 2020 season as well as in Denver from 2016-17.

Buffalo Defensive Line Coach Eric Washington is Shreveport native who played tight end at Grambling State from 1989-90.

Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White prepped at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport and was a consensus All-American at LSU, where he was a teammate of Saints LB ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿.

New Orleans DE ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ and Bills QB Josh Allen were college teammates at Wyoming.

Buffalo LS Reid Ferguson played for LSU.

New Orleans WR ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ and Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis powered the UCF wideout corps in 2017.

Klein, New Orleans FB ﻿Alex Armah﻿, Buffalo DE Mario Addison, DT Vernon Butler and T Daryl Williams were teammates in Carolina. Butler prepped at North Pike (Summit, Miss.) High School and was teammates with Saints T ﻿Jordan Mills﻿ at Louisiana Tech in 2012. Mills started 53 games on the offensive line for Buffalo from 2015-18.

New Orleans P ﻿Blake Gillikin﻿ and TE ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ played with Bills T Ryan Bates at Penn State.