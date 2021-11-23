Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bills 2021 NFL Week 12

SAINTS-BILLS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints will play in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving night for the third time in the last four seasons on Thursday evening, this time in an interconference matchup as they host the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans (5-5), currently tied in record with the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers for what would be the NFC's final two Wild Card playoff spots, will be looking to improve its standing in the race for the postseason, while the Bills (6 -4) are involved in a heated battle for the AFC East lead with the New England Patriots (7-4).

This will be New Orleans' fourth time playing on Thanksgiving, all taking place since 2010 and all victories (at Dallas-2010, vs. Atlanta-2018, at Atlanta-2019). While the Bills and Saints share small market roots, they also have the commonality of being backed by two of the most vocal fan bases in the National Football League. Being in the friendly, warm confines of the Caesars Superdome on Thursday evening, should serve as an advantage for New Orleans. The Saints lead the all-time series 7-4, having ripped off the last five meetings dating to the 2001 season opener in Buffalo.

New Orleans Coach Sean Payton has posted a 3-0 record against Buffalo, the most recent meeting being a 47-10 win at New Era Field on Nov. 12, 2017, when the Saints gained 298 yards rushing, the third-highest total in team history and added a team-high 20 rushing first downs and six rushing touchdowns in a contest won in resounding fashion on the ground. Thursday will be the first time that the Bills and Saints will face each other in prime time. It also marks the start of a crucial stretch in the NFC postseason race, as it begins a period where four of the next six contests will take place inside the Caesars Superdome.

After getting off to a 4-1 start, Buffalo will be looking to move back into a tie for first in the AFC East with the Patriots and capture their second consecutive division title to force an opponent to feel the effects of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. in the month of January, needing to break a two-game road losing streak. New Orleans will be looking to break a three-game losing streak that continued with a 40-29 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Philadelphia jumped to a 33-7 lead after three quarters and although the Saints outscored the Eagles 22-7 in the final quarter, a lack of consistency on offense, defense and special teams hindered the Black and Gold.

WATCH SAINTS-BILLS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

NBC (WDSU 6 locally)

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (color analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-BILLS ON MOBILE