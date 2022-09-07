Falcons vs. Saints Week 1 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: FALCONS vs. SAINTS 2022 WEEK 1
The New Orleans Saints open the 2022 regular season on the road at the same place where their 2021 campaign ended, against the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday, Sept. 11. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is slated for Noon CT on FOX.
New Orleans will open its season against the Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014. The Saints will start their annual journey away from the Caesars Superdome for the second consecutive season, looking for similar momentum to a 38-3 win over Green Bay in 2021, in a game relocated due to Hurricane Ida. New Orleans will open the season with three consecutive division matchups for only the third time, the first time since the 1995 campaign.
SAINTS vs. FALCONS SERIES HISTORY
Atlanta leads the regular season series, 53-52, with New Orleans holding an 22-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 34 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.
In the 105 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 2,233 points scored by New Orleans, 2,326 allowed.
- A 10-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99.
- A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89.
- 45 games decided by double digits.
- 17 games decided by 21 or more points.
- 52 games decided by seven points or less.
- Three games decided by one point.
- A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win.
- A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss.
- Four shutouts - Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 win in Atlanta on 11/1/87.
- Eight overtime games— four wins by each club.
- Six Monday night games, two Sunday night games and eight Thursday night games, including Thanksgiving night in 2018 and 2019.
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 30, Atlanta Falcons 20; Jan. 9, 2022 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – The Saints did their part in Atlanta – thrashing the Falcons 30-20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in what would be the final game of Sean Payton's coaching career in New Orleans. But when the Los Angeles Rams blew a 17-point lead and lost to the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in overtime, it kept the Saints out of the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
SAINTS vs. FALCONS 2021 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Falcons
|Record
|9-8
|7-10
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.4 (19)
|18.4 (26)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.7 (4)
|27.0 (29t)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|304.5 (28)
|303.8 (29)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|117.1 (15)
|85.4 (31)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|187.4 (32)
|218.4 (16)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|318.2 (7)
|364.4 (26)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|93.5 (4)
|131.9 (27)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|224.8 (14t)
|232.5 (18)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.6 (14)
|21.7 (19)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.0 (8)
|8.2 (18)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+7 (8t)
|-6 (25)
|Penalties
|98
|92
|Penalty Yards
|811
|753
|Opp. Penalties
|89
|118
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|761
|956
SAINTS vs. FALCONS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 38 points, Saints won 38-0 on 11/01/87 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Falcons' Largest Margin of Victory: 55 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 09/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Current Series Streak: Saints have won one straight, 1/9/22.
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Six games, 12/14/86- 11/19/89.
Falcons' Longest Win Streak: 10 games, 9/17/95 12/05/99.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 45 points (twice), most recent, Saints won 45-16 on 12/26/11 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Falcons in a Game: 62 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 9/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Most Combined Points: 80 points, Saints won 43-37 on 9/23/18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: 0 points (twice), most recent, Falcons won 27-0 on 09/06/81 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Fewest Points by Falcons in a Game: Zero points (twice), last, Saints won 30-0, 10/10/76 at Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points: 16 points, Saints won 13-3 on 10/20/74 at Atlanta Stadium.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
SAINTS vs. FALCONS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
New Orleans QB Jameis Winston and Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota were the first and second overall picks respectively in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot is a Lake Charles native and four-year letterman at Tulane who worked in the New Orleans front office from 2003-20, most recently serving as vice president/assistant general manager/pro personnel during his final season in New Orleans.
Saints Coach Dennis Allen's father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05 before coming to New Orleans in 2006.
Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway prepped at Warner Robins (Ga.) HS, where he was an Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-State Class AAAA first-team as a defensive back in 2015
Saints CB Paulson Adebo and Falcons OL Drew Dalman were teammates at Stanford.
Saints linebacker Pete Werner and Falcons center Liam McCullough were teammates at Ohio State.
New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Falcons RB Damien Williams were teammates in Miami where Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi coached both of them in the return game.
Rizzi and Atlanta linebackers coach Frank Bush served on the same Miami coaching staff from 2017-18.
Winston and Falcons punter Bradley Pinion were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019.
Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford went to training camp with the Saints in 2006.
New Orleans Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Ryan Neilsen and Ledford served on the same North Carolina State staff in 2016.
Saints kicker Wil Lutz prepped at Northgate (Newnan, Ga.) HS and played at Georgia State.
New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin prepped at the Westminster (Atlanta) School.
New Orleans cornerback Bradley Roby prepped at Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) HS.
New Orleans wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and Falcons safety Richie Grant were teammates at UCF in 2017.
Falcons Senior Personnel Executive Ryan Pace worked in the New Orleans front office from 2001-14, including serving as director of player personnel from 2013-14.
Falcons scout Ben Martinez is a West Bank native who came to Atlanta after working in the Saints equipment and video departments.
New Orleans offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and Falcons linebacker Troy Anderson were teammates at Montana State.
Atlanta Assistant Director of College Scouting Dwaune Jones served on the Saints player personnel staff from 2005-16.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary were teammates at the University of Washington.
Saints safety Justin Evans was tutored by Falcons secondary coach Jon Hoke in Tampa Bay from 2017-18.
Saints senior scouting consultant Scott Campbell's father, the late Marion Campbell, was a former head coach of the Falcons.