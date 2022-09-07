Falcons vs. Saints Week 1 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

SAINTS vs. FALCONS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New Orleans QB Jameis Winston and Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota were the first and second overall picks respectively in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot is a Lake Charles native and four-year letterman at Tulane who worked in the New Orleans front office from 2003-20, most recently serving as vice president/assistant general manager/pro personnel during his final season in New Orleans.

Saints Coach Dennis Allen's father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05 before coming to New Orleans in 2006.

Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway prepped at Warner Robins (Ga.) HS, where he was an Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-State Class AAAA first-team as a defensive back in 2015

Saints CB Paulson Adebo and Falcons OL Drew Dalman were teammates at Stanford.

Saints linebacker Pete Werner and Falcons center Liam McCullough were teammates at Ohio State.

New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Falcons RB Damien Williams were teammates in Miami where Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi coached both of them in the return game.

Rizzi and Atlanta linebackers coach Frank Bush served on the same Miami coaching staff from 2017-18.

Winston and Falcons punter Bradley Pinion were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019.

Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford went to training camp with the Saints in 2006.

New Orleans Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Ryan Neilsen and Ledford served on the same North Carolina State staff in 2016.

Saints kicker Wil Lutz prepped at Northgate (Newnan, Ga.) HS and played at Georgia State.

New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin prepped at the Westminster (Atlanta) School.

New Orleans cornerback Bradley Roby prepped at Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) HS.

New Orleans wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and Falcons safety Richie Grant were teammates at UCF in 2017.

Falcons Senior Personnel Executive Ryan Pace worked in the New Orleans front office from 2001-14, including serving as director of player personnel from 2013-14.

Falcons scout Ben Martinez is a West Bank native who came to Atlanta after working in the Saints equipment and video departments.

New Orleans offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and Falcons linebacker Troy Anderson were teammates at Montana State.

Atlanta Assistant Director of College Scouting Dwaune Jones served on the Saints player personnel staff from 2005-16.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary were teammates at the University of Washington.

Saints safety Justin Evans was tutored by Falcons secondary coach Jon Hoke in Tampa Bay from 2017-18.