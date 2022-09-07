Receiver Michael Thomas ready to pick up where he left off, and add to it, for New Orleans Saints

And the 6-foot-3, 212-pounder isn't masking his joy about being back to what he loves doing.

"I'm so excited," he said. "That's what I love to do. I love football, I love coming out here competing, I love working on my game, I love taking coaching and trying to collaborate with my coaches and find ways to do something better and create separation and just make highlights and perfect my craft. I had weeks where I felt like I was close to going in the game, but then I wasn't able to go in the game, just dealing with the injury or whatever. Now it's just like, I'm itching for it."

It will be the reward for the countless hours dedicated to coming back without missing a beat.

"Man. I'm still putting them in," said Thomas, a renowned workaholic. "I have an addiction for that. I have an addiction for improvement, for finding a way to improve, finding a way to get better, finding a way to get better when no one is looking.

"I feel like that's always been my nature and my thing that's allowed me to reach and have success in this league. At all levels, from college to the NFL, I've always been a guy that's put in work behind the scenes. I had to do a lot of that. I feel like that always pays off in games so as long as I just keep doing that, putting in the work, the sky is still the limit."