Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 1

SAINTS VS. FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints open the 2022 regular season on the road at the same place where their 2021 campaign ended, against the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday, Sept.11. While there is much familiarity between the Saints and Falcons clubs that closed out the 2021 campaign with New Orleans defeating Atlanta 30-20 to finish 9-8 for its fifth consecutive winning campaign, there will also be significant differences with the squads when they line up on Sunday for the 106th time in the regular season.

Dennis Allen will make his regular season debut as head coach of the Saints on Sunday, his 13th overall season on staff in New Orleans, the prior six and a half as defensive coordinator. The contest will also feature different starting quarterbacks from the 2021 finale, as Jameis Winston returns to the lineup after leading New Orleans to a 5-2 start last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, and Marcus Mariota replaces longtime starter Matt Ryan for the Falcons.

New Orleans will open its season against the Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014. The Saints will start their annual journey away from the Caesars Superdome for the second consecutive season, looking for similar momentum to a 38-3 win over Green Bay in 2021, in a game relocated due to Hurricane Ida. New Orleans will open the season with three consecutive division matchups for only the third time, the first time since the 1995 campaign.

WATCH SAINTS VS. FALCONS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE-8 locally)