Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022

Sep 07, 2022 at 09:19 AM
New Orleans Saints
Michael Nance

SAINTS VS. FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints open the 2022 regular season on the road at the same place where their 2021 campaign ended, against the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday, Sept.11. While there is much familiarity between the Saints and Falcons clubs that closed out the 2021 campaign with New Orleans defeating Atlanta 30-20 to finish 9-8 for its fifth consecutive winning campaign, there will also be significant differences with the squads when they line up on Sunday for the 106th time in the regular season.

Dennis Allen will make his regular season debut as head coach of the Saints on Sunday, his 13th overall season on staff in New Orleans, the prior six and a half as defensive coordinator. The contest will also feature different starting quarterbacks from the 2021 finale, as Jameis Winston returns to the lineup after leading New Orleans to a 5-2 start last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, and Marcus Mariota replaces longtime starter Matt Ryan for the Falcons.

New Orleans will open its season against the Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014. The Saints will start their annual journey away from the Caesars Superdome for the second consecutive season, looking for similar momentum to a 38-3 win over Green Bay in 2021, in a game relocated due to Hurricane Ida. New Orleans will open the season with three consecutive division matchups for only the third time, the first time since the 1995 campaign.

WATCH SAINTS VS. FALCONS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE-8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline).

Photos: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons | Best of NFC South Rivalry

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 55

New Orleans Saints
2 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 55

New Orleans Saints
4 / 55

New Orleans Saints
5 / 55

New Orleans Saints
6 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 55

New Orleans Saints
8 / 55

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 55

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 55

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 55

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 55

New Orleans Saints
25 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 55

New Orleans Saints
29 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
31 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
33 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
34 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
35 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
36 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
37 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
38 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
39 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
40 / 55

Mark Humphrey/New Orleans Saints
41 / 55

David Goldman/New Orleans Saints
42 / 55

Mark Humphrey/New Orleans Saints
43 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
44 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
45 / 55

New Orleans Saints
46 / 55

New Orleans Saints
47 / 55

New Orleans Saints
48 / 55

New Orleans Saints
49 / 55

New Orleans Saints
50 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Monday Night Football on the re-opening of the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 of the 2006 season.
51 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
52 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
53 / 55
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
54 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
55 / 55
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. FALCONS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. FALCONS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Falcons for 2022 NFL Week 1. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

