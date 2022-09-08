New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston ready to start new season after abbreviated 2021

"I feel like Jameis and I are very much similar," Thomas said. "Both hard workers, love to compete, love to get better, sometimes need somebody out there to stop us because we'll just work and work and work.

"The thing with him when he comes in is just having great communication, asking questions right when they come up, perfecting it. Whatever rep we get in practice, take advantage of it, ask questions right there.

"It's all about not making the same mistake twice, so we're just working on that, and just being on the same page. Building that relationship and building that trust. My goal for him is just do whatever he tells me to do and be there when he needs me."

"It just takes very good precision. Coach preaches it. He talks about precision and executing, executing at a high level. When you're on the same page, we're going. We install before practice, we know what plays are going to probably come up, what plays will happen. Just knowing that, you just take full accountability of being at the right spot at the right time. The rest, that's the whole thing about the team collaborating. So me being in the right place, it's just making his job easier."

Playing the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't make the job easier, but Winston will have a familial touch present. Winston was born in Bessemer, Ala., a southwestern suburb of Birmingham.