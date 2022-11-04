Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|LP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Thigh
|LP
|LP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|Shoulder/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Ronnie Stanley
|Rest
|DNP
|LP
|CB
|Marlon Humphrey
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Marcus Peters
|Quadricep/Knee/Rest
|LP
|DNP
|LB
|Tyus Bowser
|Achilles
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Josh Bynes
|Quadricep
|FP
|FP
|LB
|David Ojabo
|Achilles
|FP
|FP