Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Eight Saints listed on Friday's Injury Report

Nov 04, 2022 at 02:44 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryThursdayFriday
RBMark IngramKneeDNPDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleLPLP
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLPLP
DTDavid OnyemataThighLPLP
CErik McCoyShoulderLPLP
LBChase HansenKneeLPDNP

BALTIMORE RAVENS

PositionNameInjuryThursdayFriday
WRRashod BatemanFootDNPDNP
TEMark AndrewsShoulder/KneeDNPDNP
RBGus EdwardsHamstringDNPDNP
TRonnie StanleyRestDNPLP
CBMarlon HumphreyHamstringLPFP
CBMarcus PetersQuadricep/Knee/RestLPDNP
LBTyus BowserAchillesFPFP
LBJosh BynesQuadricepFPFP
LBDavid OjaboAchillesFPFP

