Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve

Thomas will have surgery to repair toe injury, caught 16 passes for 195 yards and 3 TDs in three games

Nov 03, 2022 at 04:36 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

michael-thomas-saints-falcons-2022-week-1

There remains the compelling, nearly undebatable argument that NFL defensive backs still can't guard Michael Thomas. That much appeared to be evident during his three games on the field with the New Orleans Saints this season.

But another injury again was able to do what defensive backs have not against Thomas – take him away from New Orleans' offense.

The Saints placed the seven-year receiver on injured reserve Thursday due to a toe injury that will require surgery to repair, likely ending his 2022 season after three games.

"After consultation with the doctors, we had a plan in place, we followed what the doctors thought would be the best plan for him," Coach Dennis Allen said. "Obviously, the toe did not respond exactly how we were hoping.

"I think everybody – from our medical people, from Mike Thomas – I think everybody tried extremely hard to rehab the toe, thinking that we would be able to get him back. It didn't respond the way that we wanted it to, so Michael Thomas is going to go on IR and he'll have surgery to repair that toe."

Thomas, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, missed much of 2020 and all of last season due to an ankle injury that ultimately required surgery. And after vigorous rehabilitation this offseason, he joined the team in training camp first as a participant in individual drills, and then as a standout in team drills.

He caught five passes for 81 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the season-opening, 27-26 victory over Atlanta, during which the Saints set a franchise record with their 16-point, fourth-quarter comeback. And Thomas caught another six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, and five passes for 49 yards in Week 3 against Carolina.

But he injured the toe during that game, and never made it back to the field.

"Dislocated second toe," Allen said of the injury. "I think Mike worked his tail off and did everything he possibly could to try to rehab it. This is just something that happens from time to time. It didn't respond the way we wanted it to, so we felt like surgery was the best option to go ahead and repair it and get him healthy.

"I think he's disappointed. He put a ton into this to try to get himself back. He's been an outstanding teammate, he's worked extremely hard to rehab it. There's just some things that you don't have any control over, and this is one of those things.

"We followed what the doctor's recommendation in terms of trying to rehab it and give him an opportunity to play through it. We went in and had another MRI the other day, and it just hasn't healed the way that everybody was kind of hoping that it would. And so, surgery is the next option."

Allen said that while he couldn't totally be definitive, he didn't anticipate the two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler returning this season.

Related Links

"Obviously, we know what Mike has been able to do in this offense and we'd love to have him out there," said quarterback Andy Dalton, who stepped into the starting lineup in Week 4, when Thomas was sidelined. "But for him, the most important thing is getting healthy at this point.

"I think for us, it would be harder if Mike was out there and then all of a sudden we lost him. Especially for me, personally. I've been playing with this group for a while now, we understand our group. But we obviously want Mike back out here because of the type of talent that he's got and the things he can do to help us."

MOVES: In addition to placing Thomas on injured reserve, the Saints also signed quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive back Bryce Thompson to the practice squad, and designated defensive back P.J. Williams to return to practice from IR.

Hundley, a fifth-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2015, played for the Packers in '16-'17 and the Cardinals in '19. He made nine starts for the Packers in '17, and hasn't played in a regular-season game since '19.

"He's an athletic quarterback," Allen said. "Him being in this week gives us an opportunity to work him on the scout team quarterback and get a chance to see what he can do. We played against him before. He's an athletic quarterback, he can throw the ball really well. Just somebody that we wanted to take a look at and I think he can give us a good look on the scout team."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders

'What we did wasn't anything great. That's our standard'

news

Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Marcus Davenport, Paulson Adebo provided critical stops for Saints defense

news

Cornerback Alontae Taylor set to build on solid debut in starting lineup for New Orleans Saints

'I think I'm mentally there, and physicality is something that I bring to the table'

news

No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward

'I've been playing the last several weeks and get another opportunity to play again. So it's not like anything changes for me'

news

Coach Dennis Allen says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jameis Winston was full participant at Wednesday's practice

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: 'At this point of the season, this isn't where any of us expected to be'

Says team, defense have to rediscover swagger

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye

'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'

news

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season

news

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

news

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

Advertising