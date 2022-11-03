New Orleans Saints place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve

Thomas, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, missed much of 2020 and all of last season due to an ankle injury that ultimately required surgery. And after vigorous rehabilitation this offseason, he joined the team in training camp first as a participant in individual drills, and then as a standout in team drills.

He caught five passes for 81 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the season-opening, 27-26 victory over Atlanta, during which the Saints set a franchise record with their 16-point, fourth-quarter comeback. And Thomas caught another six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, and five passes for 49 yards in Week 3 against Carolina.

But he injured the toe during that game, and never made it back to the field.

"Dislocated second toe," Allen said of the injury. "I think Mike worked his tail off and did everything he possibly could to try to rehab it. This is just something that happens from time to time. It didn't respond the way we wanted it to, so we felt like surgery was the best option to go ahead and repair it and get him healthy.

"I think he's disappointed. He put a ton into this to try to get himself back. He's been an outstanding teammate, he's worked extremely hard to rehab it. There's just some things that you don't have any control over, and this is one of those things.

"We followed what the doctor's recommendation in terms of trying to rehab it and give him an opportunity to play through it. We went in and had another MRI the other day, and it just hasn't healed the way that everybody was kind of hoping that it would. And so, surgery is the next option."