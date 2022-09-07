Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons to kick off the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Groin
|DNP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|DNP
|T
|Landon Young
|Hip
|DNP
|T
|Tanner Owen
|Illness
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Hamstring
|LP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Groin
|LP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|LP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|NIR
|DNP
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Quadricep
|LP
|WR
|Drake London
|Knee
|LP