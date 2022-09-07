Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Sep 07, 2022 at 03:13 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2022-1920

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRTre'Quan SmithGroinDNP
RBDwayne WashingtonHamstringDNP
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleDNP
TLandon YoungHipDNP
TTanner OwenIllnessDNP
WRMichael ThomasHamstringLP
CErik McCoyCalfLP
LBPete WernerGroinLP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringLP

Related Links

ATLANTA FALCONS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesday
TEParker HesseNIRDNP
CBDarren HallQuadricepLP
WRDrake LondonKneeLP

Related Content

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Three Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Falcons

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Tre'Quan Smith out, several players questionable vs. Panthers

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Four Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

news

New Orleans Saints add defensive end Carl Granderson to Covid-19 list | Saturday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Four Saints also listed on Saturday's Injury Report for 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

news

New Orleans Saints add four players, three coaches on Covid-19 list | Friday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Four Saints also listed on Friday's Injury Report for 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

news

New Orleans Saints place nine players on Covid-19 list | Thursday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Five Saints also listed on Thursday's Injury Report for 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Three Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Buccaneers

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Advertising