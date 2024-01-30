Rashid Shaheed latest in line of standout New Orleans Saints returners

"This is the best part about it: It's not even that he returned it 76 yards for a touchdown," said Lewis, who returned 44 punts for 625 yds and touchdown and 70 kicks for 1,807 yds and two touchdowns in 2002, when he earned his All-Pro/Pro Bowl double. Lewis remains the Saints' all-time leader in punt returns (142) and punt return yards (1,482).

"What about when those punters are back there and they really don't want to kick it to him, and they make a mistake and they shank the ball and it only goes 36 yards?" Lewis said. "So the threat that he has back there at any given time, even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible. And that's one thing about having that threat."

The importance of punt returns perhaps has risen given the dip in kick returns. The kick return rate has decreased since the kicking line was moved to the 35-yard line in 2011; many kickoffs result in touchbacks, and offenses often begin at the 25-yard line.

"You don't have as many opportunities," said Hughes, who returned 37 punts for 503 yards and two touchdowns, and 30 kickoffs for 753 yards and a touchdown in 1993, his All-Pro/Pro Bowl season. Hughes, a Saint from 1993-96, led the NFL in kickoff return yardage from 1994-96 (63 kick returns for 1,556 yards and two touchdowns in '94, 66 for 1,617 yds in '95 and 70 for 1,791 yds in '96).

"Supposedly the studies showed that a lot of the concussions came on the guys doing the 'wall,'" Hughes said. "So they got rid of the wall, and then they said (the heightened threat of concussions) was on special teams return teams as a whole. So then, they moved the yardage up so kickers can put it in the end zone or kick it out of the end zone.