2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed

RASHID SHAHEED 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed finished off his second season with a spot in the Pro Bowl and as a member of The Associated Press All-Pro team. Despite missing two games due to injury, he finished with 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 37 rushing yards. In the return game, he attempted 25 punt returns for 339 yards and a touchdown, and 384 kickoff return yards on 18 attempts. The undrafted second-year player from Weber State has begun making a name for himself, and he has solidified his place in the starting rotation due to his speed and versatility.