2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed

RASHID SHAHEED 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed finished off his second season with a spot in the Pro Bowl and as a member of The Associated Press All-Pro team. Despite missing two games due to injury, he finished with 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 37 rushing yards. In the return game, he attempted 25 punt returns for 339 yards and a touchdown, and 384 kickoff return yards on 18 attempts. The undrafted second-year player from Weber State has begun making a name for himself, and he has solidified his place in the starting rotation due to his speed and versatility.
BEST GAME OF RASHID SHAHEED'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
Shaheed's best game on the receiving side of the ball was a Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He hauled in all three of his targets for 153 yards and a touchdown. He had his best return game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 where he had a punt return touchdown.
BEST QUOTE OF RASHID SHAHEED'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"It's been a crazy journey, and a journey that I wouldn't change at all. From coming in injured and all the trials and tribulations that I had went through, I'm just thankful to be at this point. With this point that I'm at right now, I never really dreamed that I would be here, so that just makes it a little extra memorable. I'm just thankful."
-Rashid Shaheed on his Pro Bowl selection
