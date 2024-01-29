Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed makes AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl in second season

Jan 29, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Justin Vlosich
rashid-shaheed--week-8-2023

RASHID SHAHEED 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed finished off his second season with a spot in the Pro Bowl and as a member of The Associated Press All-Pro team. Despite missing two games due to injury, he finished with 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 37 rushing yards. In the return game, he attempted 25 punt returns for 339 yards and a touchdown, and 384 kickoff return yards on 18 attempts. The undrafted second-year player from Weber State has begun making a name for himself, and he has solidified his place in the starting rotation due to his speed and versatility.

BEST GAME OF RASHID SHAHEED'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

Shaheed's best game on the receiving side of the ball was a Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He hauled in all three of his targets for 153 yards and a touchdown. He had his best return game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 where he had a punt return touchdown.

BEST QUOTE OF RASHID SHAHEED'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"It's been a crazy journey, and a journey that I wouldn't change at all. From coming in injured and all the trials and tribulations that I had went through, I'm just thankful to be at this point. With this point that I'm at right now, I never really dreamed that I would be here, so that just makes it a little extra memorable. I'm just thankful."

-Rashid Shaheed on his Pro Bowl selection

Related Links

Photos: Rashid Shaheed | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Pete Werner

Third-year linebacker set career highs across the board
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Michael Thomas

Wide receiver posts best campaign since 2019
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: safety Tyrann Mathieu

Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee puts together another strong season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: tight end Juwan Johnson

Tight end finds his stride in second half of the season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Cornerback continues streak of at least one interception each season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: quarterback Taysom Hill

Hill had his most impactful season in the receiving game of his career
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Carl Granderson

Fifth year defensive end broke out and set career highs
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: offensive tackles

Six players started at tackle during the season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Paulson Adebo

Cornerback shines in his third season, finishes top three league-wide in passes defended
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Chris Olave

Sophomore receiver shows increase in every statistical category
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Cam Jordan 

Veteran was slowed by ankle injury and finished with two sacks, six quarterback hits
Advertising