Quarterback Drew Brees believed early that New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay would meet in playoffs

Currently – regular-season totals only – Brees ranks first in NFL history in passing yards (80,358), completions (7,142), and consecutive games with a touchdown pass (54). He ranks second in touchdown passes (571), behind Brady's 581, and second in completion percentage (67.7, behind DeShaun Watson's 67.8).

Brady is second all-time in passing yards (79,204), but first in Super Bowl victories (six) and regular-season wins (230), with Brees fourth in wins at 172.

That dual level of success made it rational to deduce that, even coming from the same division, the Saints and Buccaneers might find the path to one another in the playoffs.

"It's a division opponent," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "It's someone we're familiar with. Obviously, they're the same way (in terms of familiarity with the Saints), and here we end up with this third game. It kind of felt like all along that this might be the case."

Now that it is, everyone recognizes the magnitude, not just of the game but also of the future Pro Football Hall of Famers at quarterback.