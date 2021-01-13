New Orleans Saints make anticipatory moves off field to ensure preparedness on field 

"I've got a punter in the building," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "I don't have another long snapper in the building. Now, I have another long snapper on game day, but another long snapper that I can access should something happen. And then, I don't have another kicker, but I have one now.

"So it's just kind of having, like, Where are we going if all the running backs have Covid or have close contacts? Well, fortunately Ty is over with the receivers and that's who we're going to use. So it's really just that. We have a punter in the building as a Plan B, and now we have a long snapper and a kicker."

New Orleans also has quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ on the practice squad to guard against having its quarterbacks room diminished.

Walsh has made 154 of 187 field-goal attempts (82.4 percent) in his career. Denney played 14 seasons for Miami, was released by the Dolphins prior to the 2019 season and was out of football until now.

"These guys will be away (from the team) and we've got some flexibility as to how we bring them on and bring them off the roster," Payton said.

The key, Payton said, is having the flexibility to attempt to anticipate the unforeseen.

"The onboarding process doesn't match an injury or Covid process, and I don't really feel like trying to kick, or hold, or snap," he said. "And so, it allows us to add them in the building and then put them to practice squad and then shuffle the roster a little.