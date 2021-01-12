2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs Preview | Saints vs. Buccaneers

Saints vs. Buccaneers | NFC Divisional Matchup
The New Orleans Saints (13-4) will have more NFC South matchup in the 2020 season, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) in an NFC divisional playoff game. Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CST on Sunday, January 17.
The winner will advance to the NFC Championship game to play either the Green Bay Packers or the Los Angeles Rams, who will meet on Saturday at Lambeau Field.
The game will mark the first time that the Saints and Buccaneers meet in the postseason, but the Saints swept the 2020 regular season series and winning the last five meetings between the clubs.
The Saints earned the opportunity to play the Buccaneers in the divisional round after defeating the Chicago Bears 21-9 on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans never trailed in the contest and the score appeared closer as Chicago scored a touchdown as time expired with the game out of hand. Since starting the season 1-2, Head Coach Sean Payton's squad has gone on a blistering 12-2 run, including a nine-game winning streak.
In the win, running back Alvin Kamara, a Pro Bowl and Associated Press second-team All-Pro selection, moved six yards from being the club's postseason leader in rushing yards as he carried 23 times for 99 yards and 116 total yards from scrimmage. Kamara's fourth quarter, three-yard rushing touchdown, capped a 15-play drive that chewed 8:51 off the clock and all but extinguished Chicago's hopes for a comeback.
Quarterback Drew Brees completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 107.3 passer rating, as he became the sixth quarterback in NFL history with 35+ touchdown passes (36).
Meanwhile the Saints defense limited the Bears to nine points, 239 total net yards and a 10% (one-for-ten) third down efficiency rate, all three bests for a Black and Gold defensive unit in 22 playoff contests. New Orleans kept Chicago out of the end zone until the final play.
In Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's postseason debut in a new uniform, Tampa Bay defeated the Washington Football team 31-23 in their wild card game in Landover, Md., as Brady passed for 381 yards and two touchdowns for their first playoff win since the 2002 season.
Saints vs. Buccaneers | NFC Divisional Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, JANUARY 17, 2021 – 5:40 P.M. (CST)
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM – NEW ORLEANS, LA
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
FOX Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One
Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Tony Boselli (color analyst)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Top Stats in NFC Wild Card Matchup
- Tom Brady: 22/40 for 381 yards and 2 TD
- Leonard Fournette: 19 carries for 93 yards and 1 TD + 4 receptions for 39 yards
- Mike Evans: 6 catches for 119 yards
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Wild Card Matchup
- Drew Brees: 28/39 for 265 yards and 2 TD
- Alvin Kamara: 23 carries for 99 yards and 1 TD
- Michael Thomas: 5 catches for 73 yards and 1 TD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Wild Card Recap vs. The Washington Football Team
from buccaneers.com
Washington won the toss and elected to defer, giving the Bucs the ball to start. The first completion went to wide receiver Mike Evans, who got a first down and drew a facemask penalty. The Buccaneers continued from there on a balanced mix of runs from Leonard Fournette and passes to wide receiver Chris Godwin.
They'd get inside the red zone but ultimately have to settle for a field goal on their first drive of the game, taking an early 3-0 lead on a 29-yard kick from Ryan Succop with 11:51 left in the first...
Saints vs Buccaneers | Series History
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 37-21 record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.638) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of seven games against.
In the 58 games of the series there has been:
- 2,053 points scored by New Orleans, 1,097 allowed.
- A seven-game New Orleans winning streak from 2011-2014.
- A 21-11 record for the Saints in games played at Mercedes-Benz Superdome..
- 24 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 33 games decided by seven points or less.
- A 41-point win by New Orleans on December 16, 2012, the club's first shutout against the Buccaneers.
- Since both clubs joined the NFC South in 2002, New Orleans has swept the regular season series seven times, including 2020
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Saints vs Bears | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Record
|12-4
|11-5
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|30.1 (5)
|30.8 (3)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.1 (5)
|22.2 (8)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|376.4 (9)
|384.1 (7)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|141.6 (7)
|94.9 (28t)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|234.9 (19)
|289.1 (2)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|310.9 (3)
|327.1 (6)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|93.9 (4)
|80.6 (1)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|217.0 (6)
|246.6 (21)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.4 (6)
|21.8 (19)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.2 (8)
|5.9 (24)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+9 (3t)
|+8 (6)
|Penalties
|98
|84
|Penalty Yards
|1005
|715
|Opp. Penalties
|64
|95
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|517
|1015
Saints vs Buccaneers | Connections
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, Tampa Bay Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers served on the same Dallas staff.
Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Bowles and Rodgers also served on the same Miami staff. Rizzi and Tampa Bay Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen served on the same Dolphins staff from 2016-18. Bowles tutored Saints LB Demario Davis when he served as head coach of the New York Jets in 2017 along with Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell and Rodgers. Bowles served as defensive coordinator & secondary coach at Grambling State from 1998-99.
Tampa Bay Specialists Coach Chris Boniol is an Alexandria native who played at Louisiana Tech and also coached special teams at Louisiana College from 2015-16.
Saints Director of Player Engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999.
Tampa Bay Head Coach Bruce Arians served as Saints tight ends coach in 1996.
New Orleans Offensive Assistant D.J. WIlliams prepped at Tampa Catholic High School and his father, former Buccaneers QB Doug Williams is in the club's Ring of Honor.
Saints S D.J. Swearinger Sr. played for Tampa Bay in 2015 and then played under Arians with the Arizona Cardinals from 2015-16.
Saints LB Alex Anzalone, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and CB Janoris Jenkins played at the University of Florida. Jenkins and Tampa Bay LB Jason Pierre-Paul were teammates with the New York Giants from 2016-17.
Saints WR/RS Deonte Harris and Buccaneers LS Zach Triner were college teammates at Assumption College in Worcester, Mass.
Saints DE Trey Hendrickson prepped at Apopka (Fla.) HS.
Saints RB Latavius Murray played at UCF.
New Orleans CB Patrick Robinson played at Florida State.
Buccaneers LB Jack Cichy and Saints LB Zack Baun and T Ryan Ramczyk played together at the University of Wisconsin.
Buccaneers QB Ryan Griffin played at Tulane for Saints Senior Offensive/Asst. Curtis Johnson, who served as head coach and then played for New Orleans from 2013-14 after signing as an undrafted free agent.
Saints LB Kevin Minter played at LSU and was a teammate of Swearinger in Arizona from 2015-16.
New Orleans S Malcolm Jenkins and Tampa Bay RB LeSean McCoy were teammates in Philadelphia in 2014.
Tampa Bay LB Devin White is a Springhill native who prepped at North Webster HS and played at LSU.
Buccaneers LB Leonard Fournette prepped at St. Augustine HS and starred at LSU.
Saints C/G Will Clapp played with White and Fournette in Baton Rouge. Clapp's father, Tommy Clapp, went to training camp with the Buccaneers in 1987.
Saints DT Malcom Brown, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski were teammates in New England from 2015-18.
Saints TE Jared Cook and Tampa Bay K Ryan Succop were college teammates at South Carolina...DB P.J. Williams and QB Jameis Winston won two Atlantic Coast Conference championships and one national championship at Florida State together from 2013-14. Winston was the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers in 2015, holding passing yardage and touchdown pass franchise records, completing 1,563 –of-2548 passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdowns in 72 games with 70 starts. Williams prepped at Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) HS.
Tampa Bay DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, played at Southern Mississippi.
Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders and Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett were teammates in Denver from 2015-18. Sanders was tutored by Arians early in his career when he served as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-11 and was also a teammate of Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Offensive Assistant Antwaan Randle El and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote.
Buccaneer Offensive Consultant Tom Moore served as running backs coach of the Saints in 1997.
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate had a 2015 stint on the Saints practice squad, and also shares a high school alma mater of Naperville Central (Ill.) HS with Payton. Saints CB Patrick Robinson played at Florida State.
Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders and Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown were teammates in Pittsburgh from 2010-13, where they were both tutored by Arians, who served as their offensive coordinator.
Saints vs Buccaneers | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 41 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome..
Buccaneers' Largest Margin of Victory: 27 points, Buccaneers won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium.
Current Series Streak: Saints won last five games 12/9/18-present).
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Seven games, 11/16/11-11/28/14.
Buccaneers' Longest Win Streak: Two games (Seven times), most recently 12/31/17-9/9/18.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 44 points, Saints won 44-34 on 12/6/87 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Points by Tampa Bay in a Game: 48 points (two times, Tampa Bay won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium and Tampa Bay won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 88 points, Buccaneers won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Three points, Buccaneers won 10-3 on 12/4/05 at Tiger Stadium.
Fewest Points by Buccaneers in a Game: 0 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 12 points, Saints won 9-3 on 10/25/98 at the Louisiana Superdome.