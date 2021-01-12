2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs Preview | Saints vs. Buccaneers

Saints vs Buccaneers | Connections

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, Tampa Bay Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers served on the same Dallas staff.

Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Bowles and Rodgers also served on the same Miami staff. Rizzi and Tampa Bay Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen served on the same Dolphins staff from 2016-18. Bowles tutored Saints LB Demario Davis when he served as head coach of the New York Jets in 2017 along with Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell and Rodgers. Bowles served as defensive coordinator & secondary coach at Grambling State from 1998-99.

Tampa Bay Specialists Coach Chris Boniol is an Alexandria native who played at Louisiana Tech and also coached special teams at Louisiana College from 2015-16.

Saints Director of Player Engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999.

Tampa Bay Head Coach Bruce Arians served as Saints tight ends coach in 1996.

New Orleans Offensive Assistant D.J. WIlliams prepped at Tampa Catholic High School and his father, former Buccaneers QB Doug Williams is in the club's Ring of Honor.

Saints S ﻿D.J. Swearinger﻿ Sr. played for Tampa Bay in 2015 and then played under Arians with the Arizona Cardinals from 2015-16.

Saints LB ﻿Alex Anzalone﻿, S ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿ and CB ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿ played at the University of Florida. Jenkins and Tampa Bay LB Jason Pierre-Paul were teammates with the New York Giants from 2016-17.

Saints WR/RS ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ and Buccaneers LS Zach Triner were college teammates at Assumption College in Worcester, Mass.

Saints DE ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ prepped at Apopka (Fla.) HS.

Saints RB ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ played at UCF.

New Orleans CB ﻿Patrick Robinson﻿ played at Florida State.

Buccaneers LB Jack Cichy and Saints LB ﻿Zack Baun﻿ and T ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ played together at the University of Wisconsin.

Buccaneers QB Ryan Griffin played at Tulane for Saints Senior Offensive/Asst. Curtis Johnson, who served as head coach and then played for New Orleans from 2013-14 after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Saints LB Kevin Minter played at LSU and was a teammate of Swearinger in Arizona from 2015-16.

New Orleans S ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ and Tampa Bay RB LeSean McCoy were teammates in Philadelphia in 2014.

Tampa Bay LB Devin White is a Springhill native who prepped at North Webster HS and played at LSU.

Buccaneers LB Leonard Fournette prepped at St. Augustine HS and starred at LSU.

Saints C/G ﻿Will Clapp﻿ played with White and Fournette in Baton Rouge. Clapp's father, Tommy Clapp, went to training camp with the Buccaneers in 1987.

Saints DT ﻿Malcom Brown﻿, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski were teammates in New England from 2015-18.

Saints TE ﻿Jared Cook﻿ and Tampa Bay K Ryan Succop were college teammates at South Carolina...DB P.J. Williams and QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ won two Atlantic Coast Conference championships and one national championship at Florida State together from 2013-14. Winston was the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers in 2015, holding passing yardage and touchdown pass franchise records, completing 1,563 –of-2548 passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdowns in 72 games with 70 starts. Williams prepped at Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) HS.

Tampa Bay DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, played at Southern Mississippi.

Saints WR ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ and Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett were teammates in Denver from 2015-18. Sanders was tutored by Arians early in his career when he served as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-11 and was also a teammate of Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Offensive Assistant Antwaan Randle El and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote.

Buccaneer Offensive Consultant Tom Moore served as running backs coach of the Saints in 1997.

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate had a 2015 stint on the Saints practice squad, and also shares a high school alma mater of Naperville Central (Ill.) HS with Payton. Saints CB ﻿Patrick Robinson﻿ played at Florida State.