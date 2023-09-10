Quarterback Derek Carr, offense come on strong in second half of season opener

OFFENSE: What a difference a half made for quarterback Derek Carr﻿. First half: 13 of 20 for 142 yards and an interception, and sacked four times. Second half: 10 of 13 for 163 yards and a touchdown, with no sacks. And Carr made a couple of winning throws in the second half – a 19-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rashid Shaheed with 1:23 left in the third quarter to give the Saints a 16-9 lead, and a 41-yarder to Shaheed on third-and-6 from the Saints' 33, with New Orleans nursing a 16-15 lead and just 1:55 left on the clock when he took the snap. Carr was battered around pretty good (the Titans took a roughing-the-passer penalty when Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair leveled him with a forearm in the neck/chin area), but he maintained his poise, took sacks instead of risky chances and made the throws that had to be made to close out the game.