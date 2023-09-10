Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Quarterback Derek Carr, offense come on strong in second half of season opener

Marshon Lattimore locks down at cornerback

Sep 10, 2023 at 05:43 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Derek-Carr-WK1-TEN-1920-091023
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert

For whatever the New Orleans Saints may have lacked during their 16-15 victory over Tennessee on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome to open the season, they didn't lack standout performers at all. That includes on offense, which woke from its first-half slumber and produced all the plays it needed to in the second half of the victory.

OFFENSE: What a difference a half made for quarterback Derek Carr﻿. First half: 13 of 20 for 142 yards and an interception, and sacked four times. Second half: 10 of 13 for 163 yards and a touchdown, with no sacks. And Carr made a couple of winning throws in the second half – a 19-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rashid Shaheed with 1:23 left in the third quarter to give the Saints a 16-9 lead, and a 41-yarder to Shaheed on third-and-6 from the Saints' 33, with New Orleans nursing a 16-15 lead and just 1:55 left on the clock when he took the snap. Carr was battered around pretty good (the Titans took a roughing-the-passer penalty when Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair leveled him with a forearm in the neck/chin area), but he maintained his poise, took sacks instead of risky chances and made the throws that had to be made to close out the game.

Related Links

DEFENSE: The Saints only requested of cornerback Marshon Lattimore that he throw a blanket over Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a five-time All-Pro making his debut with Tennessee. In other words, the kind of assignment Lattimore lives for. Hopkins caught seven passes for 65 yards on 13 targets. Lattimore wasn't there to challenge every target, but he intercepted a pass intended for Hopkins, broke up four passes and added two tackles. And he maybe even rubbed off on his teammates; when Lattimore came to the sideline for a play and was replaced by Isaac Yiadom, the Titans recognized the switch, challenged Yiadom deep and watched Yiadom deflect the pass attempt back to safety Marcus Maye for an interception. It was a total team effort, but Lattimore was excellent all day.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Going with two guys here, because I can. Rookie kicker Blake Grupe opened his regular-season NFL career with three field goals (26, 33 and 52 yards) and a successful point-after, which proved to be the difference on the scoreboard. And linebacker Zack Baun﻿, who has turned into a special team demon, got his hands on a punt attempt that wound up traveling 1 yard and set up New Orleans for a field goal in the second quarter.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
26 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
27 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
28 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
29 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
30 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
31 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
32 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
33 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
34 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
35 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
36 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
37 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
38 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
39 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
40 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
41 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
42 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
43 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
44 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
45 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
46 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
47 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
48 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
49 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
50 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
51 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
52 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
53 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
54 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
55 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
56 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
57 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
58 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
59 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
60 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
61 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
62 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
63 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
64 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
65 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
66 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
67 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
68 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
69 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
70 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
71 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
72 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
73 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
74 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
75 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
76 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
77 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
78 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
79 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
80 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
81 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
82 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
83 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
84 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
85 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
86 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
87 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
88 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
89 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
90 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
91 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
92 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
93 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
94 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
95 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
96 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
97 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
98 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
99 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
100 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
101 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
102 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
103 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
104 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
105 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
106 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
107 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
108 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
109 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
110 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
111 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
112 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
113 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
114 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
115 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
116 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
117 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
118 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
119 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
120 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
121 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
122 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
123 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
124 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
125 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
126 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
127 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
128 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
129 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
130 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
131 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
132 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
133 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
134 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
135 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
136 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
137 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
138 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
139 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
140 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
141 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
142 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
143 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
144 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
145 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
146 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
147 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
148 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
149 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
150 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
151 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
152 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
153 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
154 / 154

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Demario Davis and Rasheed Shaheed talk about their season opening win
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 16, Tennessee Titans 15 | 2023 NFL Week 1

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was victorious long before walking on field for Sunday's game

'When we leave this game we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock'
news

New Orleans Saints grind out victory over Tennessee in season opener 

Defense forced three turnovers, produced three sacks, didn't allow a touchdown
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu enjoys successful homecoming

The three-time All-Pro safety looks to start another strong season with his hometown team
news

New Orleans Saints Week 1 50/50 Raffle will benefit the New Orleans Family Justice Center

The 50/50 Raffle opens two hours prior to kickoff and concludes at the end of the third quarter.
news

New food and beverage offerings featured at Caesars Superdome for 2023 Saints season

Culinary showcase featured dozens of new menu items ahead of home opener
news

Steve Gleason and Tim Shaw to serve as honorary team captains in Saints-Titans 2023 season opener

The two special teams standouts have both fought to conquer ALS after their playing careers
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2023: Week 1 vs. Titans

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Tennessee Titans on September 10, 2023
news

Game Preview: Saints vs. Titans - 2023 NFL Week 1

The Tennessee Titans visit the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023 at 12 p.m. CT.
Advertising