New Orleans Saints grind out victory over Tennessee in season opener 

Just good enough on offense, plus almost perfect on defense, with a splash of special teams lightning and accuracy was what got New Orleans its victory and will send it to Charlotte, N.C., to face the Panthers next Monday night on the right note.

OFFENSE: The first half totally wasn't a mess, but New Orleans definitely had work to do after scoring a pair of field goals despite Marshon Lattimore's interception, Zach Baun's blocked punt (which traveled a yard and went out of bounds at the Tennessee 28-yard line) and a pair of sacks by the defense. The Saints totaled 143 yards in the half mainly because the Titans are really good against the run (24 yards allowed on seven carries) and New Orleans wasn't able to effectively protect quarterback Derek Carr (sacked four times). But give the Saints credit for figuring out the protection issue in the second half (Carr wasn't sacked) and the offense produced the three plays it needed the most: Carr's 19-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed to give New Orleans a 16-9 lead; Carr's 41-yard completion to Shaheed on third-and-6 with 1:55 left to give the Saints a crucial first down; and Jamaal Williams' 11-yard run on third-and-4 from the Titans' 20, with 99 seconds left, to seal the deal.