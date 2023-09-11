Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

QUARTERBACK DEREK CARR

Your thoughts on the first game?

"It was a lot of fun. We won and that's all I wanted to do, and that was one of the more physical games I've played in my 10 years, very physical football game up in the trenches. But proud of our guys where we bounced back in the second half, and we're able to get that win."

On that last drive do you want that shot to go to Rashid to try to put the game away?

"Yeah. Well, me and Pete (Carmichael) talked about on the sideline, and I told Pete that was a play that I liked and he trusted, Sheed (Rashid Shaheed) and I to make the play, and the offensive line gave me time to throw it. And when he's that fast, I just was just trying to throw it out of bounds and he ran a great route, caught it. It's exciting, but that goes back to Pete's trust on us. He asked me what I liked throughout the game. Before that drive, that was something that I really liked and he called it. So, he has a lot of trust in us as players and that means a lot as a player."

What did you see on the touchdown throw to Shaheed?

"Great route by Sheed, ran a double move, came over, motion, double move. I tried to give a little pump fake when he was settling his feet to try and get the corner to stop, and Sheed is so fast that it is really tough on a corner to get back started when he gets going. Sheed ran a great route. Again, that's another play that Pete had called up, dialed up. I really, really enjoyed working with him and his demeanor throughout the game because you kind of know what's coming and you know what to expect. He calls them and he counts on us to make plays for him."

What does it say about Shaheed to be able to bounce back from opening kickoff and be available to help make those plays to get you guys a touchdown?

"Well, it's very veteran thing of him to do. It is a very, very grown up thing. Usually when young guys make a mistake early, it's hard to get them back focused. It is hard to get them back right for the rest of the game. That is just the NFL. It is just overtime, you see that. He made that play and no one blinked, no one flinched. But I was really proud of him. When something like that happens, his mindset, his demeanor was great. So, when something like that happens like man, I hope he gets to make some plays after to get that confidence back. But from what it looked like to me, he didn't lose any because he came out and caught a lot of passes for us in some big situations."

What does this mean for the offense as your first live game of meaningful action?

"The exciting part was that everyone wanted to talk about the weapons and throwing the ball down the field, all that kind of stuff that things we've been doing in camp, but this we showed that we could win the ultimate physical type of game, right? Yeah, we showed that we can win a physical football game, and we're going to have to be able to win in any kind of different way. I'm just glad that we hopefully got that one out of the way."

How proud are you to be able to execute the drive to run out the clock and seal the deal?

"Well, it felt really good, obviously. You can tell I wear my on my sleeve sometimes, so I was really excited, fired up. The one that got me the most excited was the run that creased at the end, because that is the one that did it. The O-Line called it right, they blocked it right, and Jamaal (Williams) made the right cut and got down. He did exactly what coach asked, get the first and get down. That right there is what makes me proud because it's the game on the line. We get this, we win, and we didn't have to put the defense back out there. That makes me happy."

Talk about your connection with Chris Olave as well as Michael Thomas?

"Yeah, I think today was awesome because the ball spread around so much. Chris obviously went over 100 and that's fantasy people's favorite thing ever. When we can spread it out, no matter who gets the 100, no matter who gets the touchdown. As long as we keep that mindset of big team little me. Hopefully we will see a lot of good days for Chris and Sheed and Mike and Juwan (Johnson) and everybody. Everybody made their plays when they were called upon, that is good to see for a quarterback because now I can trust them all. Now if they're doubling hammer, they're playing robber, I can go to this guy and I can trust him to win. It helps me with my decision making for sure."

Can you explain what you saw on that last drive to win the game?

"Yeah, that's all Pete Carmichael, just trust in us as players. It's a play that we talked all game and before that drive was a play that him and I had talked about, and I was like Pete I love this. What was awesome about that is that this is our first game really playing together with all the situations, all the scenarios, game on the line and he trusted us to make a play. As a player, that means so much to us that he would trust us in that situation and go get that for him and for the team. Hopefully we can continue to do that because he showed us that he trusts us, so we got to keep proving to him every week that we can earn that."

So, it was designed to go to Sheed on that play?

"Yeah, if they gave it to us. If we had the one on one and a good release, but if not, we had something else. We were trying to get it to Sheed."

So, you guys had been sitting on that double move, the one that turned into the touchdown? What was sort of the origin of that, like did you guys talk about that last night or something? Or in the last few days, when did you identify that and know that was something you wanted to go to?

"Well, we saw something in practice a couple weeks ago. We thought it would be kind of cool if we did this and sure enough, as you watch the tape, it looks kind of good in this situation to call it. We ran it at practice and we actually didn't connect on it in practice funny enough, but today we connected and those are the ones that matter."

What about the defense, just the way how they played and what that does for you as a Quarterback?

"If they don't play that well and we lose the game, everybody's mad at me, and rightfully so. That's how it should be as a quarterback. This is the ultimate team game. It takes all 11 on the field at once, all three phases. All three phases had some plays that they'd like back, but all three phases played their butt off and played physical and grinded and did everything they could to win. Yes, I'm so proud of our defense. Yes, I'm so thankful with the takeaways that they got and kind of washed ours away and helped us in that. They would say they expect us to finish the game just like we expect them to get us the ball back. As long as we keep that expectation for each other, knowing that, hey, if it doesn't happen, we got your back, we'll take care of it. Keep that kind of mindset. I think we're going to have a good season."

Talk about how physical it was during the game. Tell us a little bit about your ability to maybe sit in that pocket a little bit longer in the second half and make some of those throws?

"Well, that's all the offensive line. I try my best to not be a statue back there to let my guys get open and let them run and when I have to get out, try and go get as many yards as I can and or make a play with throwing it. But they did a great job in the second half. This is without watching the film too. In the second half it just felt better, the timing of things, whatever. However it worked out, it was just better and very proud of those guys. I think everybody offense, defense, or everybody felt a little rusty that it's week one and you hate to say that but it always happens. We cleaned it up really fast and we're able to bounce back to get the win."

You have been waiting for this game for a long time. How did it feel emotionally to finally get that first touchdown after grinding it out?

"Yeah, it felt great. But again, in that situation that was the expectation. We got to score, we have to get a touchdown to win this game, and thankfully we did. I just try my best until the game's over to stay here. I guess I get emotional after that touchdown. It's like so far in my head. I'm like, oh, cool, first touchdown. And then like, literally half a second later it's out. It's like okay, now what do I have to do next. The best part about it is that we win the game. We won the game. That's literally the only reason I came here and wanted to play this game so bad was to win. This game, so that we can hopefully continue to keep stacking them."

What was your view of Mike from today?

"I love Mike, the ultimate competitor. On gameday, I love the communication that we have. It's a different level man. He reminds me so much of Devante (Adams), the way that they both approach the game and it makes sense because they're two of the best receivers in the whole league. His mentality, his violent route running. You saw the one he caught over the middle on second down to get us back into a third and manageable and took a shot. He told me, he's like if you have to throw it in there, throw in there and he let me throw it in there. He took the hit and he bounced up. Just that mentality that he brings elevates everybody on offense. It means man I got to do that for us too, I have to match that. And I'm just so proud of him. I know it's been a long road for Mike, now (to) be able to start the game off big down the sideline, I know how much that meant to him. But knowing Mike he couldn't care less. He cares about the next rep. I think that's what we've all fallen in love with Mike (for0 and I'm the same. I haven't been around him as much as y'all but it didn't take long for me to see what he was about."

What makes Mike's communication a little bit different or something that stands out that he does?

"He sees things that a quarterback sees. He sees things from certain reps and certain routes. Like he was like a third in the progression on that one, but now I know if these are shut out, I know he's going to do it. Right when we see that, so it just helps you so much. You get to him quicker. You know even on that third down, I almost gave him a hand signal just because I saw something. There was one earlier in the game where I gave him a hand signal. He ran it perfect. We were about to hit it when they hit the ball. I wish we had that play for Mike, but I don't know, he just sees things the way I want him as a quarterback to and it's really impressive."

What happened on that interception?