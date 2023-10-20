Postgame Notes: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2023 NFL Week 7

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
- With the 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, the Saints fall to 3-4 New Orleans returns to action to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 29 in Indianapolis. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for noon central with the game regionally televised on Fox (WVUE Fox-8 locally).
- The Saints finished with 407 yards of offense while surrendering 330 yards to Jacksonville.
- New Orleans compiled a season-high 18 points and 268 yards in the second half.
- The Saints held Jacksonville to just two third-down conversions on 11 attempts.
- The Saints converted four fourth downs on six attempts.
- Quarterback Derek Carr finished with 301 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 33-of-55 passing. It was Carr's 36th career game of at least 300-yards passing
- Carr tied Ryan Fitzpatrick for 36th all-time in touchdown passes, now at 223. He also surpassed Matt Hasselbeck to move into 29th in all-time career passing yards (36,822).
- Quarterback Taysom Hill scored a fourth quarter touchdown on fourth-and-one 0:39 into the fourth quarter, his first score of the season. Hill finished with four receptions for 50 yards and five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown.
- The touchdown was Hill's 24th career rushing score, and he is now in eighth place on the New Orleans all-time rushing touchdown list.
- The Saints held the ball for 12:50 in the third quarter. They had their longest touchdown drive of the season in the third/fourth quarter as well, going 75 yards in 16 plays and taking up 7:26 of the game clock.
- Running back Alvin Kamara currently leads all NFL running backs in receptions with 35, adding 12 catches Thursday for 91 yards. This is the second time this season Kamara has had 10+ catches, the first time in his career he's had multiple double-digit catch games in a single season.
- Kamara rushed for a game-high 62 yards on 17 carries.
- Thursday was Kamara's 45th game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage since 2017, the second most in the NFL over that period.
- Kamara also scored the game-tying two-point conversion, giving him five two-point conversions in his career and becoming the Saints all-time leader in that department.
- Running back Jamaal Williams returned to the lineup after being activated from Injured Reserve. Williams finished with five carries for 14 yards.
- Receiver Chris Olave led the team in receiving with seven catches for 57 yards.
- Receiver Michael Thomas scored a 17-yard touchdown (his first of the season) in the fourth quarter to tie the score. Thomas finished with three catches for 42 yards and the touchdown.
- Cornerback Paulson Adebo forced a fumble by Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk in the first quarter which was recovered by defensive end Carl Granderson. Adebo finished with a team-leading seven tackles, while Granderson added six tackles.
- The Saints forced a second turnover on a special teams play, as cornerback Lonnie Johnson recovered a Jamal Agnew fumble.
- Safety Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles, achieving 600 takedowns for his career.
- Kicker Blake Grupe made three-of-four field goals, including a long of 42 yards.
- Punter Lou Hedley booted a career-long 63-yard punt in the fourth quarter.
- Long snapper Zach Wood played in his 105th career game, moving him into a tie for 46th on the all-time Saints' games played list with running back Pierre Thomas and defensive lineman Willie Whitehead.