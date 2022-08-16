Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Tuesday, Aug. 16

1. What a setup:

If you have never been to Green Bay to watch the Green Bay Packers practice in August or play a game in Lambeau Field, put it on your football bucket list. You really can't explain the scene unless you see it for yourself. It mirrors New Orleans in a lot of ways, especially how the city lives and breathes and identifies with its football team. Of course, Lambeau Field could be argued is the most iconic stadium in all of sports, and it serves as the backdrop to the Packers practice facility. First, players from both teams are brought to and from Lambeau via golf cart (unless you're one of the lucky local kids who bring their bikes that a Packer player uses to go back across the street). Clarke Hinkle Field is on S. Oneida Street directly across the street from Lambeau, and where the Saints went through walk-through, stretch, and individual drills. The Don Hutson Center is the Packers indoor facility, and on the other side of the indoor is Ray Nitschke Field, on which all the joint practice took place. Two separate natural grass fields where the Packers offense went against the Saints defense on the north field, and Saints offense against Packers defense on the south field. The east side of Nitschke Field has seating for 1,000 fans or so, and fans also line the outside perimeter of the chain link fence on both sets of fields to get a look in. All the while during the two-hour plus the teams practiced in bright sunshine and mild mid 70s temperatures. Just a perfect setting for a training camp practice, and both teams were able to get quality work in as they will do the same Wednesday.