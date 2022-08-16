New Orleans Saints embrace productive joint practice against opponent other than their teammates 

Coach Dennis Allen said the benefits of the joint workout are numerous.

"It was good work," he said. "We had some situational work, we had some game-like conditions. I thought we utilized the time to get better.

"Our guys, particularly the young guys, get a chance to see some different things both offensively and defensively. I think that's the benefit we get out of it.

"Whenever you go on the road, whether it's during a regular-season game or we're coming up here and are going to spend a week up here, it's just you and the guys. And our team hangs out together, they eat together, they play cards, they're around each other all the time and there's no distractions. I think it's just a cool environment for our guys to get together and kind of get to know each other a little bit better."

Too, there's literally the cool environment. The Green Bay forecast called for a high of 79 degrees on Tuesday; New Orleans was expected to top out at 94, with a heat index eclipsing 100 and a heat advisory in effect.

"I think as much as anything, we wanted to find a good, quality opponent, in a little bit cooler environment – get out of the heat just a little bit – and kind of get our guys tucked away and come together as a unit," Allen said.

Mathieu, a New Orleans native, is a New Orleans guy. But he understood.