Saints News

Ways to Watch: Saints at Packers | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on August 19, 2022

Aug 16, 2022 at 02:55 PM
New Orleans Saints
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

SAINTS-PACKERS GAME PREVIEW

After a 17-13 loss at the Houston Texans on Saturday night at NRG Stadium, the New Orleans Saints (0-1) will play the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Friday night at Lambeau Field after two days of joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Orleans and Green Bay have faced each other in nine exhibitions, with the Packers holding a 7-2 lead. Although Green Bay holds a 17-10 lead in the regular season series, New Orleans defeated the Packers by a resounding 38-3 score in the 2020 season opener in an emotional contest played in Jacksonville, Fl. after the effects of Hurricane Ida devastated Parts of Southeast Louisiana.

WATCH SAINTS-PACKERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: WVUE FOX 8 (locally)/Gray TV

  • Announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb and Jonathan Vilma (color analysts) and Erin Summers (sideline).

STREAM SAINTS-PACKERS ONLINE

Watch the Saints this preseason on desktop or mobile web via NewOrleansSaints.com or via the Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

NFL+

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on the go on your phone or tablet.

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS PREGAME REPORT
Catch a gameday preview with Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Packers for 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

