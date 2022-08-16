New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay

THE HEAT IS OFF: The Saints escaped New Orleans' sweltering weather conditions – a forecast high of around 94, with heat indexes topping 100 degrees and a heat advisory in effect Tuesday, with more of the same expected Wednesday – for a chamber-of-commerce day in Green Bay (79 degrees forecast high, sunshine, likely heat index of 79.02).

But Allen said there are benefits to working in the heat.

"It's all part of training," he said. "I think there's a toughness that comes along with having to battle through the heat. Like, it ain't easy. It's not easy. And having to fight through that mentally, I think, is good for your football team.

"I think you can draw on that at points in the season when you face adversity. But yet, I also think there's a balance where you've got to get them back a little bit and I think that's a little bit of what this week's about."

GIVING 'EM THEIR FLOWERS: Safety Tyrann Mathieu, a four-time All-Pro, said the Saints are in great hands in the leadership department even if he hasn't yet ascended to a prominent position in that role.

"I think we've got the right leader, (three-time All-Pro linebacker) Demario Davis," Mathieu said. "He's constantly pushing us each and every day. I think we've got great coaches, too – between (co-defensive coordinators) Ryan (Nielsen) and Kris (Richard), really two of the best minds I've been around on the defensive side, really outside of Todd Bowles."

Bowles, currently Tampa Bay's coach, was defensive coordinator for Arizona in 2013-14; Mathieu was a Cardinal from 2013-17.

"Really, (we're) just trying to gel together," Mathieu said. "Most of this is just committing to each other. I think all of us are really good athletes and we all are pretty smart for the most part. It's just taking that next step and committing to your teammates. That's what usually brings out the best in a group."

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore also has high expectations for the defense.