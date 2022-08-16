Packers vs Saints Game Preview | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2

SAINTS-PACKERS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans QB Taysom Hill was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young in 2017 and spent training camp with the team before being picked up off waivers at the start of the regular season by the Saints.

Saints T Trevor Penning was a college standout at the University of Northern Iowa

New Orleans RB Mark Ingram II's father, Mark Ingram Sr. played for the Packers in 1995

Saints QB Jameis Winston and Packers WR Ismael Hyman were teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019

New Orleans CB Bradley Roby and Packers WR Randall Cobb were teammates with the Houston Texans in 2020

Green Bay QB Danny Etling was LSU's starting signal-caller from 2016-17

New Orleans DL Albert Huggins and Green Bay WR Amari Rodgers were college teammates at Clemson

Green Bay Outside Linebackers Coach Jason Rebrovich served on Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone's coaching staffs at Syracuse from 2011-12, with the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14 and in Jacksonville from 2017-20

Marrone was Packers TE Marcedes Lewis' head coach with the Jaguars in his last season with the club in 2017

Marrone also tutored Green Bay WR Allen Lazard in the 2018 preseason when he originally signed with the club as a free agent after the NFL Draft

Marrone also coached Green Bay TE Tyler Davis with the Jaguars in 2020, where he was a teammate of Saints RB Devine Ozigbo

Marrone also coached Packers WR Sammy Watkins when he was originally a first round draft pick of the Bills in 2014

Saints S Tyrann Mathieu and Watkins were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019-21

Green Bay Defensive Line Coach Jerry Montgomery went to training camp with the Saints in 2002

New Orleans Offensive Assistant Declan Doyle is an Iowa City, Iowa native who served as baseball team captain at Iowa Western Community College and served as an offensive student assistant at the University of Iowa as he completed his education

Saints C Nick Martin and Packers S Dallin Leavitt and CB Keisean Nixon were teammates with Las Vegas in 2021

New Orleans TE Chris Herndon and Green Bay LB Jonathan Garvin were college teammates at the University of Miami in 2017

New Orleans DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Green Bay S Shawn Davis and DT T.J. Slaton were college teammates at the University of Florida

New Orleans DB J.T. Gray and Green Bay G Elgton Jenkins were high school teammates at Clarksdale (Miss.) HS and college teammates at Mississippi State with Packers RB Kylin Hill

Saints C/G Cesar Ruiz and Green Bay G Jon Runyan Jr. were teammates on the offensive line at Michigan and also played with Packers LB Rashan Gary

New Orleans LB Eric Wilson and Green Bay TE Josiah Deguara were teammates at the University of Cincinnati from 2015-16

Saints QB Ian Book, RB Tony Jones Jr. and Packers TE Alize Mack and RB Dexter Williams were teammates at Notre Dame. Mack was a seventh round draft pick of the Saints in 2019, who started the season on their practice squad

New Orleans Co- Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kris Richard tutored Green Bay DT Jarran Reed in his first two NFL seasons in Seattle from 2016-17, when Richard was the Seahawks defensive coordinator

Packers Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball spent six seasons (2002-07) with the Saints in their front office, the final two as Vice President of Football Administration and the first four as Senior Football Administrator

Saints T Ryan Ramczyk is a Stevens Point, Wis. native who played at Wisconsin Stevens-Point and then Wisconsin in 2016, where he was a first-team All-American

New Orleans LB Zack Baun a Brown Deer, Wis. Native who played at Wisconsin

Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst received his first NFL experience in the summer of 1995 when he assisted the Saints coaching staff with the offensive line during training camp in La- Crosse, Wisc

Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bissacia tutored Saints Radio Analyst Deuce McAllister as a collegian at the University of Mississippi

New Orleans TE Juwan Johnson, OL Calvin Throckmorton and Green Bay G Jake Hanson were college teammates at Oregon