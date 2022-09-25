Notes from New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers game | 2022 NFL Week 3

• The New Orleans Saints fell to the Carolina Panthers 22-14 to move to 1-2 on the season.

• The Saints return to action on Sunday, Oct. 2 when they play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CST. The game will be aired on NFL Network (WWL-4 in the New Orleans area) and streamed on NFL+.

• The Saints tallied 426 total net yards while allowing 293 to Carolina.

• New Orleans converted 5-of-13 of third downs, while allowing the Panthers to convert 4-of-14 (28.6 percent)

• The Saints notched 19 first downs and allowed 12.

• Quarterback Jameis Winston completed 25-of-41 passes for 353 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The passing yardage total was his highest as a Saint.

• On the opening drive of the fourth quarter, Winston went 7 for 7 for 73 yards as the Saints scored for the first time in the contest, with a five-yard Mark Ingram rushing touchdown.

• Running back Alvin Kamara carried the ball 15 times for 61 yards and caught two passes off seven targets for 12 yards.

• Receiver Chris Olave posted his first 100+ yard receiving game, catching a career-high nine passes for 147 yards.

• Receiver Jarvis Landry recorded his 700th career catch on the opening drive Sunday, becoming the 56th player to cross that milestone. Landry left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and finished with two catches for 22 yards.

• Receiver Michael Thomas moved into third on the Saints all-time receptions list with a six-yard reception in the second quarter, surpassing Joe Horn. Thomas finished with 49 yards on five receptions but left the game with an injury.

• Receiver Tre'Quan Smith caught four passes for 105 yards before leaving the game with an injury. It was his first 100-yard game since Week 11 of 2018 against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he went for 157 yards.

• Receiver Marquez Callaway caught his first pass of the season on a four-yard touchdown reception.

• Ingram's five-yard rushing touchdown was his 65th career rushing score. He moved into a tie for 42nd all time with Stephen Davis, Derrick Henry, Willis McGahee and Thurman Thomas. It was his 75th total touchdown, becoming the 83rd player to have 75 career scores.

• Ingram finished with five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown.

• New Orleans allowed 101 total net yards in the first half and one of six third down conversions. The defense tallied three first half sacks as well.

• Linebacker Pete Werner led the Saints in tackles with 10, including six solo.

• Linebacker Demario Davis notched his first sack of the season on the opening drive. Davis finished with five tackles, including two solo.