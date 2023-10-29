Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 21, Indianapolis Colts 20 | 2023 NFL Week 8

The offenses took center stage Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as the New Orleans Saints entered halftime with a 21-20 lead over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Saints' first score came on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr to running back Alvin Kamara in the first quarter, a play in which Kamara showed off his great balance. Kamara passed 10,000 all-purpose yards on the touchdown catch and he also moved past 4,000 career receiving yards. The Saints added a 20-yard touchdown run by Taysom Hill and a 58-yard touchdown pass from Carr to receiver Rashid Shaheed with 5:42 left in the half. The Shaheed touchdown was the longest play by the Saints this season.