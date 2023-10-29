Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 21, Indianapolis Colts 20 | 2023 NFL Week 8

Saints score three touchdowns in first half

Oct 29, 2023 at 01:37 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The offenses took center stage Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as the New Orleans Saints entered halftime with a 21-20 lead over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Saints' first score came on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr to running back Alvin Kamara in the first quarter, a play in which Kamara showed off his great balance. Kamara passed 10,000 all-purpose yards on the touchdown catch and he also moved past 4,000 career receiving yards. The Saints added a 20-yard touchdown run by Taysom Hill and a 58-yard touchdown pass from Carr to receiver Rashid Shaheed with 5:42 left in the half. The Shaheed touchdown was the longest play by the Saints this season.

Related Links

The Colts (3-4) scored on a touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to Michael Pittman and a Zack Moss 1-yard touchdown run after Carr lost a fumble on a strip sack, giving the Colts a short field. Kicker Matt Gay added two field goals, including a 42-yarder with 21 seconds left in the half.

Carr was nine of 12 for 174 yards and the two TD passes, Hill ran three times for 41 yards and receiver Michael Thomas had three catches for 63 yards.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 200th game Sunday.

The Saints (3-4) will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
26 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
27 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
28 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
29 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
30 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
31 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
32 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
33 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
34 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
35 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
36 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
37 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
38 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
39 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
40 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
41 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
42 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
43 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
44 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
45 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
46 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
47 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
48 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
49 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
50 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
51 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
52 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
53 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
54 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
55 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
56 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
57 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
58 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
59 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
60 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
61 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
62 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
63 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
64 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
65 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
66 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
67 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
68 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
69 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
70 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
71 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
72 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
73 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
74 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
75 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
76 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
77 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
78 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
79 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
80 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
81 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
82 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
83 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
84 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
85 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
86 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
87 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
88 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
89 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
90 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
91 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
92 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
93 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
94 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
95 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
96 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
97 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
98 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
99 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
100 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
101 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
102 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
103 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
104 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
105 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
106 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
107 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
108 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
109 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
110 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
111 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
112 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
113 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
114 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
115 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
116 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
117 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
118 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
119 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
120 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
121 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
122 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
123 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
124 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
125 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
126 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
127 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
128 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
129 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
130 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
131 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
132 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
133 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
134 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
135 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
136 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
137 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
138 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
139 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
140 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
141 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
142 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
143 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
144 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
145 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
146 / 146

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Halftime update: Jacksonville Jaguars 17, New Orleans Saints 6 | 2023 NFL Week 7

Saints score on two Blake Grupe field goals
news

Halftime update: Houston Texans 17, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2023 NFL Week 6

Stroud throws two touchdown passes for Texans
news

Halftime update: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr starts but offense manages just one Blake Grupe field goal
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Green Bay Packers 0 | 2023 NFL Week 3

Graham, Shaheed come up with big plays in first half
news

Halftime update: Houston Texans 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

Tight end Jimmy Graham scores first touchdown as a Saint since 2014
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 13, Los Angeles Chargers 10 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Defensive end Payton Turner comes up with big play; penalties hurt
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Kansas City Chiefs 7 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Quarterback Derek Carr leads first-team offense on touchdown drive on opening series
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara have strong preseason debuts
news

New Orleans Saints roll to 17-3 halftime lead over Green Bay Packers

Jameis Winston, running game power the way in Jacksonville
news

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 7, Chicago Bears 3

Teams are playing for a spot in the divisional round
news

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 16, Carolina Panthers 7

Saints trying to secure a top playoff seed
Advertising