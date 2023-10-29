Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 21, Indianapolis Colts 20 | 2023 NFL Week 8

The offenses took center stage Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as the New Orleans Saints entered halftime with a 21-20 lead over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Saints' first score came on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr to running back Alvin Kamara in the first quarter, a play in which Kamara showed off his great balance. Kamara passed 10,000 all-purpose yards on the touchdown catch and he also moved past 4,000 career receiving yards. The Saints added a 20-yard touchdown run by Taysom Hill and a 58-yard touchdown pass from Carr to receiver Rashid Shaheed with 5:42 left in the half. The Shaheed touchdown was the longest play by the Saints this season.
The Colts (3-4) scored on a touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to Michael Pittman and a Zack Moss 1-yard touchdown run after Carr lost a fumble on a strip sack, giving the Colts a short field. Kicker Matt Gay added two field goals, including a 42-yarder with 21 seconds left in the half.
Carr was nine of 12 for 174 yards and the two TD passes, Hill ran three times for 41 yards and receiver Michael Thomas had three catches for 63 yards.
Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 200th game Sunday.
The Saints (3-4) will get the ball to start the second half.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.