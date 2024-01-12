New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

The New Orleans Saints special teams unit ranked second for the 2023 NFL season according to Rick Gosselin's annual rankings.

"This was the fifth Top 5 finish for the Saints and their coach Darren Rizzi in the last six seasons," Gosselin wrote. "New Orleans finished in the Top 10 in 13 categories, either leading or sharing the lead in five of them and finishing in second in two others. New Orleans allowed a sterling 5.6 yards in punt coverage to lead the league and also blocked two punts."