Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence

Jan 12, 2024 at 03:59 PM
Andrew Lang
Gallery-Saints-Giants-2023-NFL-Week-15-Full-Take-121
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints special teams unit ranked second for the 2023 NFL season according to Rick Gosselin's annual rankings.

"This was the fifth Top 5 finish for the Saints and their coach Darren Rizzi in the last six seasons," Gosselin wrote. "New Orleans finished in the Top 10 in 13 categories, either leading or sharing the lead in five of them and finishing in second in two others. New Orleans allowed a sterling 5.6 yards in punt coverage to lead the league and also blocked two punts."

The Saints took a bold step of entrusting rookies at their two kicking positions this season, however the Saints were rewarded as both helped the special teams unit reclaim their usual standard. Kicker Blake Grupe finished the season with 30 field goals, breaking the Saints rookie record and led the team with 130 points. Punter Lou Hedley played a key role in the league low 5.6 yards return yards per punt and also finished tied for fifth in the NFL with 31 punts downed inside the opposing 20-yard line.

The special teams unit was also bolstered by wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed who finished the season as the Associated Press First Team All-Pro punt returner as well as being named to the NFC Pro Bowl team as a returner in his second NFL season.

The Saints finished the 2022 season ranked 20th in Gosselin's rankings, a far cry from their typical top five finishes.

This year, the Saints finished with 252 points only behind the Houston Texans' 236 in Gosselin's rankings, which are based on ranking the teams on 22 special-teams-related statistics and assigning the team a numeric value for each ranking on each statistic, with the team with the lowest totals finishing on top of the rankings.

Gosselin has covered the NFL for 50 years at several publications, last working for the Dallas Morning News as the newspaper's NFL columnist. Gossellin is also a representative on the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee.

Related Links

Photos: Rashid Shaheed | 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games starter

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
1 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
2 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
3 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
4 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
5 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
6 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
7 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
8 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
9 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
10 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
11 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
12 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
13 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
14 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
15 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
16 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
17 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
18 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
19 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
20 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
21 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
22 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta

'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta

Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season

'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
news

New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

'He's just one of those guys -  he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication

'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
news

New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs

'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'
news

New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games

'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
Advertising