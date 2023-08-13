Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Kansas City Chiefs 7 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Quarterback Derek Carr leads first-team offense on touchdown drive on opening series

Aug 13, 2023 at 01:22 PM
The New Orleans Saints offense and quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ put on a show in their first drive of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome:

Carr marched the Saints 80 yards in 12 plays, capped by a 4-yard touchdown catch by receiver ﻿Keith Kirkwood﻿. Carr, in his first action as a Saint, was six of eight for 70 yards. Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ had five touches for 35 yards (three runs, two catches) and ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ had one reception for 16 yards.

The starting defense was just as effective, stopping a fourth-and-1 play by the Chiefs on their first possession and forcing a three-and-out on the second possession by last season's Super Bowl champions.

Coach Dennis Allen saw enough and pulled all of his offensive starters after the first score and then watched his backups roll to a 17-7 halftime lead. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver A.T. Perry and veteran kicker Wil Lutz added a 36-yard field goal. Perry, a rookie from Wake Forest, had a strong half with six catches for 70 yards. Winston was 11 of 13 for 92 yards and the touchdown.

The Chiefs scored on a 1-yard pass from backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to receiver Richie James with 8:26 to play in the second quarter. Most of the Saints starters on defense left the game after the second drive.

New Orleans safety ﻿Ugo Amadi﻿ picked off reserve quarterback Shane Buechele late in the second quarter.

NOT DRESSED: These players didn't dress for the game: Linebacker Demario Davis (calf); wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (groin), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (groin); running back Kirk Merritt (hamstring); left guard Andrus Peat (quad), offensive lineman Landon Young (knee); tight end Lucas Krull (tailbone) and tight end Jesse James (groin).

Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 1 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints offensive lineman Daryl Terrell.

