New Orleans Saints running in right direction as playoffs near

"It was a fun game for us," right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. "Really got after it in the running game, obviously, coming off to the sideline, big smiles. It was a fun game and I think every one of us enjoyed it. We were all clicking together.

"Definitely kind of a mentality of imposing your will. We take a lot pride in the run game and protecting Drew. But we take a lot of pride in the run game and getting after it. That was a big key going into (the game), running the ball and physicality. I'm just happy we did a good job with that."

Kamara had runs of 11 and 40 yards, the latter for his first touchdown, on the six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game. He added another 11-yarder, Latavius Murray danced his way to a 21-yarder, Emmanuel Sanders gained 12 on a sweep, and Taysom Hill and Kamara chipped in 9-yarders as New Orleans continually created openings. It helped the Saints control the clock, with a time of possession of 36:47.

"I think most importantly, it allows you control of the game, which is a little different than when you're throwing it effectively," Coach Sean Payton said. "Even when you're throwing it, an incompletion stops the clock – there are elements that you don't control. But when you're running the football efficiently, it gives you that added control of how you want the game to unfold."

Christmas Day, it unfolded in such a way that Kamara cleaned up. It added to the growing, glowing portfolio of the four-year veteran, who has a franchise-record 21 touchdowns this season and a personal-best 932 rushing yards, and also has a career-high 83 receptions.

"He knows football," Brees said of Kamara. "He knows about a lot of things. He's just one of those guys that can hear something one time, and he's got it.

"There's some guys who need to be able to rep something a few times before it becomes ingrained. I'm kind of one of those guys. I'm a rep guy; I like reps, I like feeling, timing and rhythm and just doing it kind of over and over again to get the feel of something and a confidence with something.