New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Kamara ran for record-tying six touchdowns vs. Vikings

Dec 28, 2020 at 09:50 AM
Run for an NFL record-tying six touchdowns and the accolades will start pouring in. The first for New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ is being nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award, which was announced Monday, Dec. 28.

In addition to his six rushing touchdowns in the Saints' 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, Kamara ran for 155 yards on 22 carries.

Also nominated for the weekly award are San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson and Houston Texans running back David Johnson.

Voting is open until Wednesday at 2 p.m.CT at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

