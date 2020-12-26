Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Presented by

Alvin Kamara has performance for the ages in New Orleans Saints victory over Minnesota Vikings

Fourth-year running back tied NFL record with six rushing touchdowns

Dec 25, 2020 at 09:07 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Wow.

Just, wow.

The New Orleans Saints' 52-33, Christmas Day victory over Minnesota in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome proved to be the breeding ground for one of the most memorable performances in NFL history. No need for much more of an introduction than that when we begin listing some of the outstanding individual performances from the win that gave New Orleans (11-4) its fourth consecutive NFC South Division title.

OFFENSE: Alvin Kamara's production was even more dazzling than his footwear, a glittering combination of red and green cleats to pay homage to Christmas. The fourth-year running back already had a cozy relationship with the end zone; on Friday, he added a level of permanence that will be talked about for decades as he ran for six touchdowns, tying the NFL single-game record for rushing touchdowns set by Ernie Nevers in 1929. Kamara entered the game with 15 touchdowns; his 21 establishes a franchise single-season mark, breaking the old record of 18 that he shared with Dalton Hilliard. And by rushing for 155 yards on 22 carries, and catching three passes for 17 yards, he now has 1,688 yards from scrimmage this year, a new personal best. Only 3,000 fans were allowed to be in attendance; 20 years from now, 3,000,000 will claim to have been there.

DEFENSE: Yes, safety ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ picked up a defensive penalty, notably a pass interference in the end zone. But he also had six solo tackles and when the Saints needed to apply some pressure to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Jenkins helped supply it with some well-timed blitzing. He shared a sack with defensive tackle David Onyemata just one play after he had a tackle for loss in the first half, and finished with two quarterback hits. Jenkins has 2.5 sacks this season and reliably has shown that he can be trusted to apply pressure when he's required to.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Ty Montgomery has been injured and/or inactive for most of the season. Friday's game only was the fifth time he has been active, but he helped jump-start the Saints with a 33-yard kickoff return that opened the door for their second possession, a 66-yard touchdown drive that gave New Orleans a 14-7 lead. Montgomery returned another kickoff for 24 yards and his effectiveness likely prompted the Vikings to not kick to him later in the game; a shorter, pop-up kick was fielded by Dwayne Washington and returned 17 yards. Montgomery might be needed more now that the Saints have found an avenue through which he can contribute (Deonte Harris is on injured reserve, and Marquez Callaway was used as the punt returner against Minnesota).

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson turns in another dominating performance against Kansas City

He had two sacks and five quarterback hits in the 32-29 loss
news

Alvin Kamara's touchdown and 94 scrimmage yards notable for New Orleans Saints in 24-21 loss to Eagles

Kamara has scored at least 14 touchdowns in three of first four seasons
news

Demario Davis led defensive charge that produced two stops in end zone for New Orleans Saints in victory over Atlanta

Taysom Hill has career highs in pass completions and attempts, rushing yards and attempts
news

Latavius Murray, offensive line grind down Denver's defense in New Orleans Saints' 31-3 victory

Murray had 124 of team's 229 rushing yards
news

Taysom Hill leads offense, defense builds formidable wall in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

Hill ran for two touchdowns, defense totaled eight sacks
news

Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson spearhead New Orleans Saints defense that shut down San Francisco in 27-13 victory

Alvin Kamara led offense, Marquez Callaway recovered two fumbles on special teams
news

New Orleans Saints units collectively stand out in 38-3 victory over Tampa Bay

Everyone plays their part as Saints sweep season series against Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints benefit from several clutch performances in overtime victory over Chicago

Brees and Kamara lead offense, Lattimore and Jenkins spearhead defense, Lutz and Harris come up big on special teams
news

Drew Brees excellent throughout, Marcus Davenport comes up with big sack in New Orleans Saints victory against Panthers

Brees completed 29 of 36 passes, Davenport's first sack of season knocks Carolina out of FG range
news

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has most productive game as a New Orleans Saint in victory over Chargers

Marquez Callaway proves to be productive returner
news

Next men step up for New Orleans Saints in 35-29 victory over Detroit

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith, cornerback Patrick Robinson produce big plays

Advertising