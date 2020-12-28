NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17

The New Orleans Saints became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff spot in 2020 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, and secured their fourth straight NFC South title with their Week 16 win over the Minnesota Vikings. New Orleans can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Panthers on Sunday, Jan. 3, a Seattle Seahawks win over the San Francisco 49ers, and a Green Bay Packers loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Below are all of the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17.

NFC CLINCHED:

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title

Seattle Seahawks – NFC West division title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-7) (at L.A. Rams (9-6), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, CBS)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

1) ARI win OR

2) ARI tie + CHI loss

CHICAGO BEARS (8-7) (vs. Green Bay (12-3), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, Fox)

Chicago clinches playoff berth with:

1) CHI win OR

2) ARI loss OR

3) CHI tie + ARI tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) (at N.Y. Giants (5-10), Sunday, noon CT, Fox)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

1) DAL win + WAS loss or tie OR

2) DAL tie + WAS loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (at Chicago (8-7), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, CBS)

Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:

1) GB win or tie OR

2) SEA loss or tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) (vs. Arizona (8-7), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, CBS)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

1) LAR win or tie OR

2) CHI loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) (at Carolina (5-10), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, Fox)

New Orleans clinches the first-round bye with:

1) NO win + GB loss + SEA win

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10) (vs. Dallas (6-9), Sunday, noon CT, Fox)

New York clinches NFC East division title with:

1) NYG win + WAS loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (at San Francisco* (6-9), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, Fox)

Seattle clinches the first-round bye with:

1) SEA win + GB loss + NO loss or tie

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) (at Philadelphia (4-10-1), Sunday night, 7:20 PM CT, NBC)

Washington clinches NFC East division title with:

1) WAS win OR

2) WAS tie + DAL loss or tie

AFC CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title and first-round bye

Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North division title

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5) (at Cincinnati (4-10-1), Sunday, noon CT, CBS)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

1) BAL win OR

2) CLE loss OR

3) IND loss OR

4) BAL tie + MIA loss OR

5) BAL tie + TEN loss OR

6) BAL tie + CLE tie OR

7) BAL tie + IND tie

CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) (vs. Pittsburgh (12-3), Sunday, noon CT, CBS)

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

1) CLE win OR

2) IND loss OR

3) TEN loss + MIA win or tie + BAL win or tie OR

4) CLE tie + BAL loss OR

5) CLE tie + MIA loss OR

6) CLE tie + TEN loss OR

7) CLE tie + IND tie OR

8) CLE tie + TEN tie + BAL win + MIA win

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-5) (vs. Jacksonville (1-14), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, CBS)

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

1) IND win + TEN loss or tie OR

2) IND tie + TEN loss

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

1) IND win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) IND win + CLE loss or tie OR

3) IND win + MIA loss or tie OR

4) IND tie + BAL loss OR

5) IND tie + CLE loss OR

6) IND tie + MIA loss

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) (at Buffalo (11-3), Sunday, noon CT, CBS)

Miami clinches playoff berth with:

1) MIA win OR

2) BAL loss OR

3) CLE loss OR

4) IND loss OR

5) MIA tie + BAL tie OR

6) MIA tie + CLE tie OR

7) MIA tie + IND tie OR

8) MIA tie + TEN loss

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) (at Houston (4-11), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

1) TEN win OR

2) IND loss OR

3) TEN tie + IND tie