2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

The Saints brought versatile offensive linemanJames Hurst on a three-year contract in 2021. Hurst came to the Saints on a one-year deal last season. He was forced to miss the first four games of the 2020 campaign due to suspension by the league, but once he got on the field, he played an important role up front for New Orleans. Hurst appeared in 12 regular-season games, starting three, and he gave the Saints a dynamic player that filled several roles.