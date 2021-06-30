Ryan Ramczyk accomplishes goals with extension, remains a New Orleans Saint

It's a well-known story by now: Ramczyk enrolled at Division II Winona State in 2012, didn't play, took classes at Mid-State Technical College after leaving Winona State, enrolled at Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2015, played two years, then transferred to the University of Wisconsin in 2016 and started 14 games at left tackle.

"I took a year off, and that year off, that was tough," he said. "You come from such a structured regimen schedule, to taking a few college courses. I truly just missed the game. I missed being around the guys. I honestly just missed the game, and that's what brought me back to it.

"I wasn't in it for the wrong reasons – I went to play at a Division III school and I think that's where a lot of guys go to play when they just love the game. That was ultimately what pushed me to get back, was the love of the game."

Since, Ramczyk, in four seasons, quickly has crafted one of the most decorated careers for an offensive lineman in franchise history.

"It's hard, because it's obviously the NFL and a lot of times it doesn't last long for guys," he said. "So for me, it was kind of just, let's go into this year (in '17) with everything I have, put everything I have into this coming year, and fortunately now I was able to sign this extension.