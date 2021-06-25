Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'

Jun 25, 2021 at 10:17 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Recap-Ruiz-2560-0002
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints offensive guards [Andrus Peat](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/18f80dde-b72f-4c23-a2a9-85c9b27f4ee9)﻿, [Nick Easton](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/030ae37c-1acf-4d7d-b4d4-03a0c42cdc53)﻿, and [Cesar Ruiz](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/0ffc5ddc-d1e0-43be-be20-3a585fad34e5) in action during the 2020 NFL season.

This offseason possibly has felt like a substantial exhale for Cesar Ruiz﻿.

Not a take-a-break exhale for the New Orleans Saints' second-year offensive lineman. More of an understand-the-assignment-clearly exhale.

Ruiz, the Saints' first-round pick last year (No. 24 overall), was drafted as a center/guard, with the emphasis on the former. The prevailing outlook was that Ruiz, the top center in the draft, would take over that position and Erik McCoy﻿, who started at center as a rookie in 2019, would slide over to right guard.

But due to Covid-19 restrictions, the offseason team work – OTAs, minicamp – was eliminated, so Ruiz couldn't get a jump on playing the position with his line mates and quarterbacks. Then, the plan further was altered when Ruiz was injured in training camp.

By the time he returned, the regular season was commencing, McCoy was solidly entrenched and Ruiz's time would have to be accumulated at guard, a position at which hadn't played a full season.

Thus, everything moved at an accelerated pace. Now, though, he has been afforded the time to sync into the position, having had a season to play it and time to dig into film study during the offseason.

"I was just really trying to learn a whole bunch of different things at once," Ruiz said. "I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast. Now, I understand the plays, I understand what my assignments are, things like that. When we're in meetings, a lot of things are just slowing down and I'm able to answer stuff faster, because I had that season under my belt and was able to understand what I had to fix.

"I benefited a lot from (watching film). I was able to just sit back and slow things down, watch all my film, talk to Coach, figure out things I've got to work on and just work on all of those things without being in a rush.

"(It took time) getting used to playing the position. I've played center so much, last year was my first season really playing a full season at guard. So, just playing guard and just training at that. My whole life, I trained at center. Now, I'm actually training at guard – a guard stance, guard sets, different rushes and things like that."

Coach Sean Payton agreed that this offseason has been valuable for the second-year players.

"I mean, the schedule they came into last year was uniquely different," Payton said. "They've all been here now and gotten into a routine relative to their training, and specifically, have a lot of time to work on their individual technique as it pertains to the position they're playing. So I think that timeframe has been extremely beneficial."

Related Links

The benefit for Ruiz could be immense.

He started nine of the 15 regular-season games he played last season (and logged 745 snaps, 69 percent on offense) and both playoff games. And his sole focus has been at right guard.

"Right now, I'm just going with what it was last season," he said. "I'm just focusing on becoming a guard, making sure I have that down before I try to focus on too many things at once. Understanding how to become an actual guard and get used to it."

That means acclimating to the variety of attacks he encountered at guard that he wasn't accustomed to seeing as a center.

"You've got guys that are wider than usual; it's a bigger area of space to work with when I'm going against people at guard than there is a center," Ruiz said. "That's one thing I had to get adjusted to."

Another is that for the first time as a pro, he has had a chance to engage with his coaches in person during the offseason. The OTAs still were eliminated this year, and minicamp mainly consisted of weights, conditioning and position-specific drills, but Ruiz appreciated the opportunity to be in the building and on the field in any form that was allowed.

"I love it," he said. "I like being in the room. I like being on the field with my coach, that's how I learn. I like stuff like that. It's the first offseason I've gotten to have with our coaches on the field, in person. So for me, I love it."

CP-Ruiz-2560-110920
Aaron M. Sprecher

Related Content

news

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign

'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'

Lattimore has been Pro Bowl player in three of his four NFL seasons
news

Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends

'I can do whatever they need me to do'
news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson found comfort zone last season with New Orleans Saints

'When they said relax, slow down, just understand what you're doing, that's when I found my groove'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane

'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
Advertising