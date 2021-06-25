Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

The benefit for Ruiz could be immense.

He started nine of the 15 regular-season games he played last season (and logged 745 snaps, 69 percent on offense) and both playoff games. And his sole focus has been at right guard.

"Right now, I'm just going with what it was last season," he said. "I'm just focusing on becoming a guard, making sure I have that down before I try to focus on too many things at once. Understanding how to become an actual guard and get used to it."

That means acclimating to the variety of attacks he encountered at guard that he wasn't accustomed to seeing as a center.

"You've got guys that are wider than usual; it's a bigger area of space to work with when I'm going against people at guard than there is a center," Ruiz said. "That's one thing I had to get adjusted to."

Another is that for the first time as a pro, he has had a chance to engage with his coaches in person during the offseason. The OTAs still were eliminated this year, and minicamp mainly consisted of weights, conditioning and position-specific drills, but Ruiz appreciated the opportunity to be in the building and on the field in any form that was allowed.