New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy excited to get back to work

Erik McCoy is entering his third season with the Black & Gold but this will be his first season without Drew Brees under center. McCoy had only high praise for the quarterback room heading into training camp.

"They're (﻿Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill﻿) both guys that love to work," McCoy said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "They're both guys that come to the facility every day with their hard hats on and they're ready to go. Both high-energy guys and they love the game. So they're both awesome to be around. It will be a good camp."

The 6-foot-4, 314-pounder has started all 32 regular season games in his career at center and received an All-Pro vote in 2020. McCoy has become the anchor for this offensive line group and mentioned that he's excited to get to work with such a cohesive unit.