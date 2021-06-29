Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy excited to get back to work

'It will be a good camp'

Jun 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM
Michael C. Hebert

Erik McCoy is entering his third season with the Black & Gold but this will be his first season without Drew Brees under center. McCoy had only high praise for the quarterback room heading into training camp.

"They're (﻿Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill﻿) both guys that love to work," McCoy said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "They're both guys that come to the facility every day with their hard hats on and they're ready to go. Both high-energy guys and they love the game. So they're both awesome to be around. It will be a good camp."

The 6-foot-4, 314-pounder has started all 32 regular season games in his career at center and received an All-Pro vote in 2020. McCoy has become the anchor for this offensive line group and mentioned that he's excited to get to work with such a cohesive unit.

"I would say it's been really smooth for the most part," McCoy said. "Communication has been really well and we all know each other so well, on and off the field. So, just coming into this year we're excited to get to work again."

This past offseason New Orleans added former Saints legend Zach Strief to its coaching staff as the assistant offensive line coach. Strief played 12 seasons for the Saints, appearing in 158 games (94 starts).

"Zach's been awesome," McCoy said of the former right tackle. "He's very intellectual. He played the game for like 12 years, so I mean, there's no question that he knows what he's talking about. He's also fun to have around and I'm really excited to learn from him even more."

Strief and McCoy have high praise for each other and are excited to work together this season.

"I think Erik McCoy, I think by the end of the year, he's going to be considered one of, if not the top centers in football," Strief said in an interview with Pro Football Talk. "I think there's a great core there. You take a guy like Cesar (Ruiz), who has gobs of talent, not having an offseason his first year, all those things. He missed a bunch of camp time. I think that's going to help all those guys, having that extra time in the offseason."

Related Links

2020 Saints Season Photos: Erik McCoy

