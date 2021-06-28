Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Kawaan Baker seeking to build chemistry with quarterbacks

'He's a high IQ player for the receiver position'

Jun 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM
Headshot_Staff-Shannon_2560x1440_040418
Sam Shannon
Gallery-Kawaan-Baker-2021-NFL-Draft-Day-3-06
Dan Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

New Orleans Saints seventh-round draft pick Kawaan Baker knew exactly what he wanted to get out his first Saints Minicamp experience.

"Definitely chemistry with the quarterbacks," Baker said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "Learning the plays. Definitely learning the plays. Gotta execute. Alignment, assignment, and just doing what I came here for is definitely my focus now. Just building that chemistry with the quarterbacks and the receivers in general."

Baker finished his collegiate career totaling 1,829 yards receiving on 126 catches with 16 touchdowns. In 2020, he hauled in 51 catches for 659 yards with eight touchdowns and averaged 12.9 yards per catch. As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout saw action in all 12 of the Jaguars' games, starting each of the last 11. He led the team with 35 catches for 574 yards and was named honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference.

"I'm working with all of the quarterbacks," Baker said. "It's really the same with all of them, just give them the same amount of effort. We're all getting better out here, expecting everybody to play, so we're all getting better out here."

Baker was asked if he was starstruck when realizing he shares a locker room with some of the league's brightest stars.

"Oh yeah, definitely," Baker said. "But I try to keep it in because I'm here too. It's definitely on my mind like every time I see AK (Alvin Kamara), just seeing Marshon (Lattimore) out here for the first time I'm like, 'That's really him.' Seeing Jameis (Winston) for the first time, realizing this is how Jameis is, Taysom (Hill). Mike Thomas, seeing him and was working with him the other day. So, I've definitely been starstruck at some points, but I gotta keep my composure."

"Kawaan Baker is someone that has position flex relative to you see him line up in the slot," Saints Coach Sean Payton mentioned during his post-draft press conference back in May. "He's a high IQ player for the receiver position. He's played in multiple positions. We will probably work him outside to begin with."

Related Links

2021 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints draft pick Kawaan Baker

2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Kawaan Baker, wide receiver from the University of South Alabama.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
1 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones (12) breaks up a pass intended for South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
2 / 16

Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones (12) breaks up a pass intended for South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Julie Bennett/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jalen Wayne (4) next to Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
3 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jalen Wayne (4) next to Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage (1) watches as fellow linebacker Kenneth Edison-McGruder (3) brings down South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
4 / 16

Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage (1) watches as fellow linebacker Kenneth Edison-McGruder (3) brings down South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, bottom, tackles South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Nebraska won 35-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
5 / 16

Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, bottom, tackles South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Nebraska won 35-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
6 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
7 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker plays against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker scoring a touchdown while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
8 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker scoring a touchdown while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) out runs Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks (18) on his way to a 52-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) out runs Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks (18) on his way to a 52-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(left to right) South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker receives a pass from South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
10 / 16

(left to right) South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker receives a pass from South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson while playing against Jacksonville State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
11 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
12 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker runs in a touchdown against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) catches a pass as Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) and linebacker Reynard Ellis (36) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Georgia Southern won 20-17 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) catches a pass as Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) and linebacker Reynard Ellis (36) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Georgia Southern won 20-17 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) leaves Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks behind on the way to a 52-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
14 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) leaves Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks behind on the way to a 52-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Appalachian State defensive back Ryan Huff (21) stops South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
15 / 16

Appalachian State defensive back Ryan Huff (21) stops South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Julie Bennett/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
16 / 16

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) during an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'
news

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign

'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'

Lattimore has been Pro Bowl player in three of his four NFL seasons
news

Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends

'I can do whatever they need me to do'
news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson found comfort zone last season with New Orleans Saints

'When they said relax, slow down, just understand what you're doing, that's when I found my groove'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane

'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
Advertising