New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Kawaan Baker seeking to build chemistry with quarterbacks

Baker finished his collegiate career totaling 1,829 yards receiving on 126 catches with 16 touchdowns. In 2020, he hauled in 51 catches for 659 yards with eight touchdowns and averaged 12.9 yards per catch. As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout saw action in all 12 of the Jaguars' games, starting each of the last 11. He led the team with 35 catches for 574 yards and was named honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference.

"I'm working with all of the quarterbacks," Baker said. "It's really the same with all of them, just give them the same amount of effort. We're all getting better out here, expecting everybody to play, so we're all getting better out here."

Baker was asked if he was starstruck when realizing he shares a locker room with some of the league's brightest stars.

"Oh yeah, definitely," Baker said. "But I try to keep it in because I'm here too. It's definitely on my mind like every time I see AK (Alvin Kamara), just seeing Marshon (Lattimore) out here for the first time I'm like, 'That's really him.' Seeing Jameis (Winston) for the first time, realizing this is how Jameis is, Taysom (Hill). Mike Thomas, seeing him and was working with him the other day. So, I've definitely been starstruck at some points, but I gotta keep my composure."