New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Kawaan Baker seeking to build chemistry with quarterbacks

New Orleans Saints seventh-round draft pick Kawaan Baker knew exactly what he wanted to get out his first Saints Minicamp experience.
"Definitely chemistry with the quarterbacks," Baker said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "Learning the plays. Definitely learning the plays. Gotta execute. Alignment, assignment, and just doing what I came here for is definitely my focus now. Just building that chemistry with the quarterbacks and the receivers in general."
Baker finished his collegiate career totaling 1,829 yards receiving on 126 catches with 16 touchdowns. In 2020, he hauled in 51 catches for 659 yards with eight touchdowns and averaged 12.9 yards per catch. As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout saw action in all 12 of the Jaguars' games, starting each of the last 11. He led the team with 35 catches for 574 yards and was named honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference.
"I'm working with all of the quarterbacks," Baker said. "It's really the same with all of them, just give them the same amount of effort. We're all getting better out here, expecting everybody to play, so we're all getting better out here."
Baker was asked if he was starstruck when realizing he shares a locker room with some of the league's brightest stars.
"Oh yeah, definitely," Baker said. "But I try to keep it in because I'm here too. It's definitely on my mind like every time I see AK (Alvin Kamara), just seeing Marshon (Lattimore) out here for the first time I'm like, 'That's really him.' Seeing Jameis (Winston) for the first time, realizing this is how Jameis is, Taysom (Hill). Mike Thomas, seeing him and was working with him the other day. So, I've definitely been starstruck at some points, but I gotta keep my composure."
"Kawaan Baker is someone that has position flex relative to you see him line up in the slot," Saints Coach Sean Payton mentioned during his post-draft press conference back in May. "He's a high IQ player for the receiver position. He's played in multiple positions. We will probably work him outside to begin with."
2021 NFL draft photos of New Orleans Saints draft pick Kawaan Baker, wide receiver from the University of South Alabama.