New Orleans Saints place franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams . The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Williams, 6-1, 195, was the club's second round choice in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Utah. Williams has started all 60 regular season games, he has appeared in at free safety, recording 237 tackles (180 solo), one sack, 13 interceptions returns for 185 yards with a touchdown, 28 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and eight special teams stops. He has also opened all seven postseason games, posting 33 tackles (21 solo), a 12-yard interception return and three passes defensed.
In 2020, the Corona, Calif. native started 14 regular season contests at free safety and finished with 59 tackles (40 solo), three picks for 17 yards in returns to tie for the team lead and six passes defensed. He added eight stops (seven solo) in two playoff starts.
