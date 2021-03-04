Thomas Morstead grateful for his career as a New Orleans Saint

"I've just tried to be a value add to all my teammates in any way that I can. That's been one of my favorite things to do, honestly, is to be somebody that guys can come ask questions to and feel like they're learning and growing and getting experience without having to go through the negative experiences themselves."

The manner in which Morstead embraced his role and teammates, is the manner in which he was received by New Orleans, he said.

"I've got some of my best friends here, that have been just awesome," he said, as he waged a losing battle with his tears. "I don't' want to say names because if I leave people out it'll be difficult, because there's so many people – neighbors, organizers of events, people that are on the ground trying to do little bits to just make where they live a little bit better.

"The people that have some of the least resources that are just the heart and soul of this town, that give everything they have and they're just incredibly inspiring. One of the things that a family member told me recently is that, 'You've been fortunate to understand how awesome and how grateful you've been during the experience.' You knew how good you had it while you had it.

"I was writing some things down last night just to kind of prepare for this and my wife came up with a good one. She said, 'You know, you guys have the best food in the world, but you guys have fed our souls.' And it's true. In every way we could be fulfilled, we have been. We're finishing our house here so no matter where I go play next, this is home.