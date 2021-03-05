Defensive back J.T. Gray positioned to continue standout special teams play for New Orleans Saints

He has played in 37 regular-season games since joining New Orleans in '18, and has totaled 25 special team tackles and three fumble recoveries, along with the blocked punt. Last season, Gray had seven special team tackles and helped the Saints rank first in opponent punt return average (2.3 yards, lowest in franchise history) and second in kickoff return average (17.2 yards).

"I've been playing special teams all my life, and I know that special teams is one-third of the game and it comes in critical situations of the game," he said. "One play in the game can change the whole game."

Gray said he continues to work toward being a contributor in the secondary, but his work on special teams has placed him in the class among the league's best.