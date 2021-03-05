Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Defensive back J.T. Gray positioned to continue standout special teams play for New Orleans Saints

'My mind-set is to go out there and dominate'

Mar 05, 2021 at 12:32 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

J.T. Gray has found his green grass, so he wasn't all that interested in investigating what might be on the other side.

"Different situations call for different measures," he said Friday while meeting with the media. "Sometimes the grass is greener on the other side but with me, I've had the decision just to stay here and make and leave my mark here."

The New Orleans Saints' third-year defensive back, a rookie free agent in 2018, signed a two-year contract extension that will secure for New Orleans one of the league's best special team players.

Gray was named All-Pro as a special teamer in 2019, when he had a league-high tying 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and blocked a punt.

"It makes me feel good because I take this very personally, just with the work ethic and coming in every day and being consistent," Gray said. "It's a blessing just to have the opportunity presented to me."

Gallery_Best_of_JT_Gray_photos_2019_6

Related Links

He has played in 37 regular-season games since joining New Orleans in '18, and has totaled 25 special team tackles and three fumble recoveries, along with the blocked punt. Last season, Gray had seven special team tackles and helped the Saints rank first in opponent punt return average (2.3 yards, lowest in franchise history) and second in kickoff return average (17.2 yards).

"I've been playing special teams all my life, and I know that special teams is one-third of the game and it comes in critical situations of the game," he said. "One play in the game can change the whole game."

Gray said he continues to work toward being a contributor in the secondary, but his work on special teams has placed him in the class among the league's best.

"My mind-set is to go out there and dominate," he said. "It can be a perfect play to someone else, but I'm very critical of myself on special teams each and every play."

Related Content

news

Social media reaction to New Orleans Saints release of Thomas Morstead

Teammates honor Thomas Morstead for his time in New Orleans
news

Thomas Morstead grateful for his career as a New Orleans Saint

'I'm a little bit sad and a little shocked, but it's just been an awesome, awesome experience. The whole thing has been amazing'
news

New Orleans Saints terminate contract of punter Thomas Morstead

Morstead spent the last 12 seasons in Black and Gold after being selected in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of SMU
news

New Orleans Saints terminate contracts of tight ends Josh Hill and Jared Cook

Saints announced roster moves on March 3, 2021
news

Saints agree to terms with DB J.T. Gray on two-year contract extension

news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Defensive tackles 

David Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins & Malcom Brown season reviews
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Offensive guards

Andrus Peat, Nick Easton, Cesar Ruiz season reviews
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Marcus Williams

'I just keep working each and every day, never take a day off' 
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Tre'Quan Smith

'It was kind of the same experience for me when I caught Drew's record-breaker'
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Jared Cook

'The organization has all their ducks in a row'
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Erik McCoy

McCoy played every offensive snap in 2020
Advertising