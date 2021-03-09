Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery looking to build on strong finish from last season

Montgomery ran for 105 yards on 18 carries in regular-season finale

Mar 09, 2021 at 01:52 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

gallery_bestdec_095
Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Ty Montgomery didn't panic last season when he was asked to move from receiver to running back – pretty much the day before the New Orleans Saints played the regular-season finale on the road against Carolina – because he'd been in that situation before, he said.

He similarly filled that request when he played for Green Bay.

Plus, even though he was expected to have an expanded role at receiver, he'd practiced at running back for the Saints in training camp and during the season. So when the running back position was shut down due to Covid-19 exposure and protocol – running backs Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington, fullback Michael Burton and running backs coach Joel Thomas all were ruled out against the Panthers – Montgomery was the logical next man up because he was the only man up.

And it gave him a chance to put some shine on what had been an injury-slowed season: 18 carries for 105 yards in New Orleans' 33-7 victory.

"For myself, I just feel like it was a statement game, I guess," said Montgomery, who agreed to a one-year contract to return to New Orleans last week. "For the past two or three seasons, I've had very limited opportunities and to finally get a game where I'm the featured back or whatever, there's just a bunch of opportunity for me in one game I think I went out and showed that I can still play. I belong in this league.

"There's no slacking on my end and I definitely think there's more that I can show. That game, I was just getting the ball and getting downhill. I know some areas where I can work on. Once I get that comfort back, get back out there – and that game was definitely helpful – I'll start being able to make more moves down the field, create some bigger plays. That's what I'm about."

Montgomery, who played in six regular-season games (he missed five while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, and was inactive for another five), said he returned to the Saints in part because of the multiple roles and opportunities presented on offense.

"The injuries came at a bad time," he said. "They were really fluke-ish injuries – I haven't been a soft-tissue guy over my career, so to have a couple of hamstring (injuries) was very frustrating. But it's definitely something I'm going to be on top of this year.

"Hopefully what I showed in that final week can bring me more opportunities but whenever it's ready, wherever they want me to be, I'm going to be ready to go."

That could be at running back or receiver, or as a returner on special teams (two kickoff returns for 57 yards last year).

"I haven't had any of those conversations (about a specific position)," he said. "My mind-set is to just be ready for whatever. I have a skill set as a running back, I have a skill set as a receiver, I do have a skill set at returner and I can play special teams. I'm just going to continue to get better in every aspect and try to contribute to the team however I can."

A significant aid to that will be the ability to practice with teammates this offseason. Last year, when Montgomery initially signed with the Saints, the entire offseason program was nixed due to coronavirus concerns. The bonding process that would have occurred during between the newcomer, his teammates and coaches in OTAs and minicamps didn't happen.

"I'm very excited about that," he said. "Obviously, the offseason is kind of critical. For myself, it can be very beneficial just to get out there and really get integrated more, instead of just kind of being thrown into the fire for training camp. So I'm excited to have a full offseason, to be around everyone not just once, but twice, and really developing a strong rapport."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with running back Ty Montgomery II

Montgomery re-signs with New Orleans on a one-year deal
news

Defensive back J.T. Gray positioned to continue standout special teams play for New Orleans Saints

'My mind-set is to go out there and dominate'
news

Social media reaction to New Orleans Saints release of Thomas Morstead

Teammates honor Thomas Morstead for his time in New Orleans
news

Thomas Morstead grateful for his career as a New Orleans Saint

'I'm a little bit sad and a little shocked, but it's just been an awesome, awesome experience. The whole thing has been amazing'
news

New Orleans Saints terminate contract of punter Thomas Morstead

Morstead spent the last 12 seasons in Black and Gold after being selected in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of SMU
news

New Orleans Saints terminate contracts of tight ends Josh Hill and Jared Cook

Saints announced roster moves on March 3, 2021
news

Saints agree to terms with DB J.T. Gray on two-year contract extension

news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Defensive tackles 

David Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins & Malcom Brown season reviews
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Offensive guards

Andrus Peat, Nick Easton, Cesar Ruiz season reviews
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Marcus Williams

'I just keep working each and every day, never take a day off' 
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Tre'Quan Smith

'It was kind of the same experience for me when I caught Drew's record-breaker'
Advertising