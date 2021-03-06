Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with running back Ty Montgomery II

Montgomery re-signs with New Orleans on a one-year deal

Mar 06, 2021 at 09:44 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Saturday that the club has agreed to terms with ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ on a one-year contract.

Montgomery, 6-0, 216, was originally a third round pick (94th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. After he was originally selected as a wide receiver, he transitioned to running back in 2016 and played both positions for New Orleans in 2020. Montgomery has appeared in 62 career games with 17 starts for Green Bay (2015-18), Baltimore (2018), the New York Jets (2019) and New Orleans (2020), carrying 243 times for 1,136 yards (4.7 avg.) with seven touchdowns, recording 123 receptions for 1,009 yards (8.2 avg.) with three touchdowns and returning 55 kickoffs for 1,215 yards (22.1 avg.). In five postseason contests with three starts for the Saints, Packers and Ravens, he caught 11 passes for 90 yards and carried 29 times for 105 yards with two touchdowns.

In 2020 after signing with the club in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, Montgomery saw action at both running back and wide receiver for New Orleans, playing in six games with one start and carrying 19 times for 101 yards and catching three passes for 27 yards, also returning two kickoffs for 57 yards. In the regular season finale on January 3 at Carolina and with playoff seeding at stake, Montgomery was thrust into the feature back role and carried 18 times for 105 yards, (5.8 avg.), including a second quarter 36-yard rush for the second-highest rushing total of his career.

In four seasons at Stanford, Montgomery recorded career totals of 172 receptions for 2,125 yards with 15 touchdowns, carried 39 times for 334 yards with four touchdowns, returned 91 kickoffs for 2,493 yards (27.4 avg.) with three touchdowns and brought back 12 punts for 238 yards (19.8 avg.) with two scores.

