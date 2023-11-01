New Orleans Saints offensive production skyrocketed with red zone efficiency

"Just finishing the drives helped everybody feel better about it," he said. "I thought the last few weeks we've been moving the ball well, and at times early on we moved it well in the second halves of games. But we finished our drives with touchdowns. Obviously, we connected on some big plays, that helps, too. But when you finish in the red zone – whether you run 'em in, throw 'em in – it makes everybody feel better about when you get a lot of yards and move the ball.

"There's going to be times where I miss a throw, or we miss a catch, or we miss a block, or we miss a running lane, or whatever. That's football, that's going to happen. But I didn't think that there was many, if at all, mental errors. And if we can limit that, now we're not beating ourselves. Now, we're competing and we're just trying to win the game."

Offensive improvement and efficiency also can be traced to improved play on the line.

During the three games, the Saints have navigated through injuries to right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and tackle/guard James Hurst; Hurst's was almost a double blow, because he'd moved from left guard to left tackle to replace Trevor Penning in the starting lineup. When Hurst was injured, left guard Andrus Peat, who was returning from his own injury, stepped in at left tackle to play the position for the first time since 2018.

Max Garcia, who'd been starting at left guard once Hurst bumped out to tackle, remained there and Cam Erving started at right tackle against Jacksonville about two weeks after joining the team.