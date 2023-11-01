Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

Ten Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Nov 01, 2023 at 03:03 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
LB Ty Summers Concussion/Hamstring DNP
WR Lynn Bowden Jr. Illness DNP
WR Michael Thomas Rest/Illness LP
G/T Andrus Peat Ankle LP
QB Taysom Hill Hip LP
TE Jimmy Graham Rest LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP
G/T James Hurst Ankle LP
LB Demario Davis Knee LP
S Marcus Maye Illness FP

CHICAGO BEARS

The Bears conducted a walk-through on Wednesday; practice status is an estimation.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
G Nate Davis Ankle DNP
QB Justin Fields Right Thumb DNP
CB Terrell Smith Illness DNP
S Jaquan Brisker Concussion DNP
LB Tremaine Edmunds Knee DNP
OL Braxton Jones^ Neck LP
OL Lucas Patrick Back FP
S Eddie Jackson Foot FP

^Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window

