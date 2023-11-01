Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Ty Summers
|Concussion/Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|Illness
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Rest/Illness
|LP
|G/T
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|LP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Hip
|LP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|Rest
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|G/T
|James Hurst
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Demario Davis
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Illness
|FP
CHICAGO BEARS
The Bears conducted a walk-through on Wednesday; practice status is an estimation.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|G
|Nate Davis
|Ankle
|DNP
|QB
|Justin Fields
|Right Thumb
|DNP
|CB
|Terrell Smith
|Illness
|DNP
|S
|Jaquan Brisker
|Concussion
|DNP
|LB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Knee
|DNP
|OL
|Braxton Jones^
|Neck
|LP
|OL
|Lucas Patrick
|Back
|FP
|S
|Eddie Jackson
|Foot
|FP
^Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window