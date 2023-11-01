Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9

SAINTS VS. BEARS GAME PREVIEW
Following a dominating 38-27 win at the Indianapolis Colts to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints (4-4) will look to move back above .500 and retain at least a tie for first in the division when they host the Chicago Bears (2-6) on Sunday at noon.
New Orleans leads the Saints-Bears regular season series 17-13, one of 11 clubs they have a winning record against. The Saints have won one of three postseason contests, victorious in the 2020 NFC Wild Card matchup. They will also be looking to extend the regular series win streak to seven games. New Orleans has taken the last six meetings, including a 26-23 overtime win on November 1, 2020 at Soldier Field. The six game regular season winning streak against the Bears is the longest against any opponent. Of the 30 regular season contests in the all-time series, 15 have been decided by eight points or less. New Orleans has posted a 6-2 regular season record against the Bears in contests played at the Superdome.
WATCH SAINTS VS. BEARS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Matt Ryan and Tiki Barber (color analysts), and AJ Ross (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. BEARS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
STREAM SAINTS VS. BEARS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. BEARS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Bears for 2023 NFL Week 9, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints