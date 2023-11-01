Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9

SAINTS VS. BEARS GAME PREVIEW

Following a dominating 38-27 win at the Indianapolis Colts to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints (4-4) will look to move back above .500 and retain at least a tie for first in the division when they host the Chicago Bears (2-6) on Sunday at noon.

New Orleans leads the Saints-Bears regular season series 17-13, one of 11 clubs they have a winning record against. The Saints have won one of three postseason contests, victorious in the 2020 NFC Wild Card matchup. They will also be looking to extend the regular series win streak to seven games. New Orleans has taken the last six meetings, including a 26-23 overtime win on November 1, 2020 at Soldier Field. The six game regular season winning streak against the Bears is the longest against any opponent. Of the 30 regular season contests in the all-time series, 15 have been decided by eight points or less. New Orleans has posted a 6-2 regular season record against the Bears in contests played at the Superdome.