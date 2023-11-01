Game Preview: Saints vs. Bears - 2023 NFL Week 9

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/05 · 12:00 PM CST
Following a dominating 38-27 win at the Indianapolis Colts to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints (4-4) will look to move back above .500 and retain at least a tie for first in the division when they host the Chicago Bears (2-6) on Sunday.
In looking to move back above the .500 mark and improve their standing leading up to a Week 11 bye, New Orleans will face two straight NFC North opponents with Sunday's Bears matchup, followed by the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Through extensive work in the meeting room and the practice field, the New Orleans offense has put together three straight contests of 400 or more total net yards for the first time since 2018. With a 511 total net yard output on Sunday against Indianapolis, the highest since a Christmas Day performance in 2020, New Orleans is moving in the right direction in both the net yards per game and points per game league rankings.
The Bears will start rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent for the third straight week in place of Justin Fields who's been out with a dislocated thumb sustained in Week 6 against the Vikings. Bagent had a 97.2 passer rating in his first start, a Week 7 win vs. the Raiders, but had 2 interceptions in the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Chargers (62.0 passer rating). Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game, "The first game it was good and what was different was the takeaways...I still think he delivered the ball well. He took some shots down the field which we didn't see in the first game, which was exciting to see. We're going to continue to stretch the field vertically and horizontally."
Around The NFC South: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) will play at the Houston Texans (3-4), the Carolina Panthers (1-6) will host the Colts (3-5) and the Falcons (4-4) will host the Vikings (4-4).
SAINTS vs. BEARS SERIES HISTORY
New Orleans leads the Saints-Bears regular season series 17-13, one of 11 clubs they have a winning record against. The Saints have won one of three postseason contests, victorious in the 2020 NFC Wild Card matchup. They will also be looking to extend the regular series win streak to seven games. New Orleans has taken the last six meetings, including a 26-23 overtime win on November 1, 2020 at Soldier Field. The six game regular season winning streak against the Bears is the longest against any opponent. Of the 30 regular season contests in the all-time series, 15 have been decided by eight points or less. New Orleans has posted a 6-2 regular season record against the Bears in contests played at the Superdome:
Date | Result | Site | Attendance
12/1/68 L, 17-23 Tulane Stadium 78,285
12/20/70 L, 3-24 Tulane Stadium 63,518
10/10/71 L, 14-35 @ Soldier Field 55,049
10/7/73 WIN, 21-16 Tulane Stadium 56,561
10/6/74 L, 10-24 @ Soldier Field 45,818
12/21/75 L, 17-42 Superdome 33,371
10/2/77 WIN, 42-24 @ Soldier Field 51,488
9/14/80 L, 3-22 @ Soldier Field 62,523
9/19/82 WIN, 10-0 @ Soldier Field 56,600
9/18/83 WIN, 34-31 ot Superdome 64,692
10/7/84 L, 7-20 @ Soldier Field 53,752
10/18/87 WIN, 19-17 @ Soldier Field 46,813
1/6/91* L, 6-16 @ Soldier Field 46,813
10/27/91 L, 17-20 Superdome 60,767
9/13/92 WIN,28-6 Superdome 68,591
10/9/94 L, 7-17 @ Soldier Field 63,822
10/13/96 WIN, 27-24 Superdome 43,512
10/5/97 WIN, 20-17 @ Soldier Field 58,865
10/3/99 L, 10-14 @ Soldier Field 66,944
10/8/00 WIN, 31-10 @ Soldier Field 66,944
10/12/02 WIN, 29-23 @ Memorial Stad.63,216
10/12/03 WIN, 20-13 Superdome 68,390
11/6/05 L, 17-20 Tiger Stadium 32,637
1/21/07 L, 14-39 @ Soldier Field 61,817
12/30/07 L, 25-33 @ Soldier Field 62,064
12/11/08 L, 24-27 ot @ Soldier Field 61,692
9/18/11 WIN, 30-13 Superdome 73,019
10/6/13 WIN, 26-18 @ Soldier Field 62,361
12/15/14 WIN, 31-15 @ Soldier Field 60,996
10/29/17 WIN, 20-12 Superdome 73,192
10/20/19 WIN, 36-25 @ Soldier Field 62,306
11/1/20 WIN, 26-23 ot @ Soldier Field
1/10/21* WIN, 21-9 Superdome 3,000
* NFC Wild Card Playoff
@ NFC Championship
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 21, Chicago Bears 9; Jan. 10, 2021 - NFC Wild Card Game @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome - With their 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears the Saints moved on to the divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoffs to host the Buccaneers.
In a game where New Orleans struggled to find a rhythm early offensively, Deonte Harty, just returned from the Reserve/Injured list, proved to be consistent. Harris hauled in seven catches for 83 yards, both career highs. Star wideout Michael Thomas, who also returned to action after missing the previous three games, recorded five grabs for 73 yards including a 38-yard reception to help spark the offense in the second half.
New Orleans held Chicago to 239 total yards of offense. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky went 19-for-29 with 199 yards passing while running back David Montgomery notched just 31 yards on the ground.
The Saints set franchise records for fewest points allowed and fewest yards allowed in a postseason game. FULL GAME RECAP
SAINTS vs. BEARS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
22 points, Saints won 28-6 on 9/13/92 at Louisiana Superdome.
Bears' Largest Margin of Victory:
25 points, Bears won 42-17 on 12/21/75 at Louisiana Superdome.
Current Series Streak:
Saints won last six contests, 9/18/11-present.
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Six games, 9/18/11-present.
Bears' Longest Win Streak:
Three games, 12/1/68– 10/10/71.
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
42 points, Saints won 42-24 on 10/2/77 at Soldier Field
Most Points by Bears in a Game:
42 points, Bears won 42-17 on 12/21/75 at Louisiana Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
66 points, Saints won 42-24 on 10/2/77 at Soldier Field
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
Three points (two times), Bears won 22-3 on 9/14/80 at Soldier Field and 24-3 on 12/20/70 at Tulane Stadium.
Fewest Points by Bears in a Game:
Zero points. Saints won 10-0 on 9/19/82 at Soldier Field.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
10 points, Saints won 10-0 on 9/19/82 at Soldier Field.
SAINTS vs. BEARS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Bears
|Record
|4-4
|2-6
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.4 (17t)
|21.4 (17t)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.3 (9)
|27.3 (28)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|349.1 (12)
|320.6 (19)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|106.0 (20)
|132.8 (6)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|243.1 (9t)
|187.9 (26)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|296.4 (5)
|341.0 (23)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|296.4 (5)
|78.8 (3)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|296.4 (5)
|262.3 (30)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.4 (24)
|20.6 (21)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|16.2 (2)
|9.6 (14t)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+3 (9t)
|-4 (25t)
|Penalties
|54
|52
|Penalty Yards
|513
|439
|Opp. Penalties
|53
|36
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|392
|296
SAINTS vs. BEARS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans TE Jimmy Graham played for Chicago from 2020-21.
Graham, Saints RB Jamaal Williams, Bears TEs Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, and OL Lucas Patrick were teammates in Green Bay from 2018-19.
New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone tutored Lewis and Bears DL Yannick Ngakoue, when he served as head coach in Jacksonville.
Bears WR Darnell Mooney was a standout at Tulane.
Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry prepped at St. Rita (Chicago, Il.) HS and began his coaching career at St. Ignatius (Chicago Il.) College Prep.
Saints Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served in the same position in Chicago from 2020-21.
Chicago Safeties Coach Andre Curtis served on the Saints coaching staff from 2012-14. Curtis and Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta served on the same New York Giants coaching staff from 2006-08.
New Orleans Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson and Chicago Tight Ends Coach Jim Dray served on the same Arizona Cardinals coaching staff from 2020-21.
Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Chicago Special Teams Coordinator Richard Hightower served on the same San Francisco 49ers staff in 2019.
Saints LB Nephi Sewell's younger brother, Noah, was a fifth round draft pick of the Bears in 2023 and has contributed in all eight games at linebacker and on special teams with four tackles, one forced fumble and two coverage stops.
New Orleans Defensive Assistant Michael Hodges served on the coaching staff at Eastern Illinois from 2014-16, coaching linebackers from 2014-15 and serving as co-defensive coordinator his final season in Charleston.
New Orleans Defensive Assistant Coach Adam Gristick played linebacker for Eastern Illinois from 2010-14 and served on their coaching staff from 2018-22, serving as Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach in 2022. Gristick and Chicago Assistant Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers Coach Omar Young served on the same EIU staff from 2019-21.
New Orleans K Blake Grupe, DE Isaiah Foskey and practice squad LB Jaylon Smith all played at Notre Dame.
Saints DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. prepped at West Side (Gary, Ind.) Leadership Academy. Johnson played with Chicago LB Dylan Cole with the Houston Texans from 2019-20 and the Tennessee Titans in 2022.
Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham and Chicago Cornerbacks/Passing Game Coordinator Jon Hoke served on the same Houston Texans coaching staff from 2002-04.
Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano Bears Quarterbacks Coach Andrew Janocko served on the same Rutgers coaching staff in 2011 and on the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff from 2012-13.
New Orleans Combine Scout Matt Phillips is the son of Chicago President & CEO Matt Phillips.
Chicago Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Tyke Tolbert played wideout at LSU from 1990-93, coached at his alma mater in 1994, coached at Northeast Louisiana from 1995-97, coached at Louisiana Lafayette from 1999-2001 and served on the same Denver Broncos staff with Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods and secondary coach Marcus Robertson.
Saints QB Derek Carr and TE Foster Moreau played with Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue and QB Nathan Peterman in Las Vegas.
Chicago G Ja’Tyre Carter prepped at White Castle (La.) Has and played at Southern.
New Orleans Vice President/Assistant General Manager/College Personnel Jeff Ireland is the grandson of former longtime Bears personnel executive Jim Parmer.
New Orleans LB Zack Baun and Bears LBs T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn were college teammates at Wisconsin.
New Orleans LB D'Marco Jackson and Chicago RB Darrynton Evans were college teammates at Appalachian State.
New Orleans S Marcus Maye, DT Nathan Shepherd and Bears OL Dan Feeney were teammates with the New York Jets.
New Orleans LB Pete Werner and Bears QB Justin Fields were teammates at Ohio State.
Saints DL Malcolm Roach and Bears RB D’Onta Foreman where teammates at the University of Texas.
New Orleans CB Alontae Taylorand Bears WR Velus Jones Jr., who prepped at Saraland (Al.) HS and OL Darnell Wright played together at the University of Tennessee.
New Orleans QB Jameis Winston played with Chicago K Cairo Santos in Tampa Bay in 2019. Santos is a former Tulane standout.
Winston and Bears DL DeMarcus Walker were teammates at Florida State.
New Orleans DB Jordan Howden and Chicago DB Terell Smith were college teammates at the University of Minnesota.
Chicago WR Trent Taylor prepped at Evangel Christian (Shreveport, La.) and played at Louisiana Tech