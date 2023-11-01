Game Preview: Saints vs. Bears - 2023 NFL Week 9

SAINTS vs. BEARS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans TE Jimmy Graham played for Chicago from 2020-21.

Graham, Saints RB Jamaal Williams, Bears TEs Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, and OL Lucas Patrick were teammates in Green Bay from 2018-19.

New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone tutored Lewis and Bears DL Yannick Ngakoue, when he served as head coach in Jacksonville.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney was a standout at Tulane.

Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry prepped at St. Rita (Chicago, Il.) HS and began his coaching career at St. Ignatius (Chicago Il.) College Prep.

Saints Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served in the same position in Chicago from 2020-21.

Chicago Safeties Coach Andre Curtis served on the Saints coaching staff from 2012-14. Curtis and Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta served on the same New York Giants coaching staff from 2006-08.

New Orleans Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson and Chicago Tight Ends Coach Jim Dray served on the same Arizona Cardinals coaching staff from 2020-21.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Chicago Special Teams Coordinator Richard Hightower served on the same San Francisco 49ers staff in 2019.

Saints LB Nephi Sewell's younger brother, Noah, was a fifth round draft pick of the Bears in 2023 and has contributed in all eight games at linebacker and on special teams with four tackles, one forced fumble and two coverage stops.

New Orleans Defensive Assistant Michael Hodges served on the coaching staff at Eastern Illinois from 2014-16, coaching linebackers from 2014-15 and serving as co-defensive coordinator his final season in Charleston.

New Orleans Defensive Assistant Coach Adam Gristick played linebacker for Eastern Illinois from 2010-14 and served on their coaching staff from 2018-22, serving as Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach in 2022. Gristick and Chicago Assistant Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers Coach Omar Young served on the same EIU staff from 2019-21.

New Orleans K Blake Grupe, DE Isaiah Foskey and practice squad LB Jaylon Smith all played at Notre Dame.

Saints DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. prepped at West Side (Gary, Ind.) Leadership Academy. Johnson played with Chicago LB Dylan Cole with the Houston Texans from 2019-20 and the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham and Chicago Cornerbacks/Passing Game Coordinator Jon Hoke served on the same Houston Texans coaching staff from 2002-04.

Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano Bears Quarterbacks Coach Andrew Janocko served on the same Rutgers coaching staff in 2011 and on the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff from 2012-13.

New Orleans Combine Scout Matt Phillips is the son of Chicago President & CEO Matt Phillips.

Chicago Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Tyke Tolbert played wideout at LSU from 1990-93, coached at his alma mater in 1994, coached at Northeast Louisiana from 1995-97, coached at Louisiana Lafayette from 1999-2001 and served on the same Denver Broncos staff with Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods and secondary coach Marcus Robertson.

Chicago G Ja’Tyre Carter prepped at White Castle (La.) Has and played at Southern.

New Orleans Vice President/Assistant General Manager/College Personnel Jeff Ireland is the grandson of former longtime Bears personnel executive Jim Parmer.

New Orleans LB Zack Baun and Bears LBs T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn were college teammates at Wisconsin.

New Orleans LB D'Marco Jackson and Chicago RB Darrynton Evans were college teammates at Appalachian State.

New Orleans S Marcus Maye, DT Nathan Shepherd and Bears OL Dan Feeney were teammates with the New York Jets.

New Orleans LB Pete Werner and Bears QB Justin Fields were teammates at Ohio State.

Saints DL Malcolm Roach and Bears RB D’Onta Foreman where teammates at the University of Texas.

New Orleans CB Alontae Taylorand Bears WR Velus Jones Jr., who prepped at Saraland (Al.) HS and OL Darnell Wright played together at the University of Tennessee.

New Orleans QB Jameis Winston played with Chicago K Cairo Santos in Tampa Bay in 2019. Santos is a former Tulane standout.

Winston and Bears DL DeMarcus Walker were teammates at Florida State.

New Orleans DB Jordan Howden and Chicago DB Terell Smith were college teammates at the University of Minnesota.