Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr.

- Drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round, No. 54 overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft.
- Recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown against Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs in 2019. Texans took a 24-0 lead against the Chiefs, but Kansas City rallied for a 51-31 victory.
- Was traded to Kansas City in 2022.
- Attended Garden City Community College in 2015 and 2016, but did not play in 2016 in order to concentrate on academics.
- Nineteen starts in 56 career NFL games. All three career interceptions came with Texans during 2021 season, when he also had six passes defensed and 55 tackles.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Check out Lonnie in action with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans during his NFL career.