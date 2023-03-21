Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Storm Norton

Plays right and left tackle, started 15 of 17 games in 2021

Mar 21, 2023 at 02:49 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Storm Norton on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Check out Storm in action with the Los Angeles Chargers during his NFL career.

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Storm Norton

Storm Norton

#- OT

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 306 lbs
  • College: Toledo
  1. Name can be attributed to former baseball pitcher Storm Davis. Parents attended a Baltimore Orioles game when Davis was the starting pitcher that day, and it grew on them. Davis' actual name is George Earl Davis; "Storm" is his nickname.
  2. Norton started 15 of 17 games at right tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, and played 90 percent of the snaps (1,079) on offense. Has started 18 of the 32 NFL games he has played. Was with the Chargers from 2020-22.
  3. Played right tackle and left tackle in five games for the Chargers during the 2022 season.
  4. Prior to joining Chargers, was selected first overall in the second phase by the Los Angeles Wildcats in the 2020 XFL Draft. Started all five games at left tackle for the Wildcats.
  5. At 6 feet 7, ties with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, guard Andrus Peat, and offensive tackles Trevor Penning and Landon Young as the tallest players on the Saints' roster.

Storm Norton joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Storm Norton on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Check out Storm in action with the Los Angeles Chargers during his NFL career.

